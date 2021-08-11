News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this Georgian country house on sale for £2.75m

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:38 AM August 11, 2021   
Blofield House

The house is Georgian and Grade II listed - Credit: Sowerbys

A Grade II listed country house, sympathetically updated to match the original features, has come up for sale for £2.75m.

Blofield House

A view of the back-left corner of the house from the gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

Blofield House is an 18th-century country house, set well back from the road and accessed by a long gravelled driveway.

Blofield House

The house is very private, with a long gravel drive - Credit: Sowerbys

The house's origins are clear from its design, with many Georgian features, including sash cord windows with shutters, paneled doors, marble fireplaces, ornate coving, picture rails, cast iron radiators, and a sweeping staircase with a roof lantern. 

Blofield House

Part of the orignal features include a sweeping starircase and rof lantern - Credit: Sowerbys

Care has been taken with all updates, done to fit in with the overall look of the house whilst providing modern necessities.

Blofield House

The patio on the back of the house, outside the kitchen and breakfast room - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor starts with the reception hall, opening to the sweeping staircase and giving access to the drawing room. 

Blofield House

The drawing room, with the original Georgian marble fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The drawing, sitting, and dining room all have the original central marble fireplaces and views of the gardens. 

Blofield House

The sitting room has double doors leading out into the gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen and breakfast room are hand-painted with granite worktops, Aga, stone floor, and double doors leading to the terrace. There is also a range of offices, two cloakrooms, and a cellar.

Blofield House

The kitchen has granite worktops, an Aga, and a stone floor. - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor gets a lot of natural light from a roof lantern. The principal bedroom has a fitted en-suite and dressing room. 

Blofield House

Bedroom Two on the first floor, with a view of the gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

There are six further bedrooms, one with an en-suite, as well as three other bathrooms.

Blofield House

One of the bathrooms, with a free-standing bath and original cast iron radiators - Credit: Sowerbys

The second floor contains a further room, which could be a bedroom or study, and another separate storage room.

The garden contains formal lawns and mature trees for privacy. To the south of the house, there is a larger lawn and box hedging. To the west, the terrace sits for al fresco dining. 

Blofield House

The terrace with pergola, overlooking the gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

Whilst north, there is a kitchen garden and greenhouse. Further into the garden, there is a heated swimming pool, a summer house, and a tennis court. 

Blofield House

The heated kidney-shaped pool in the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Blofield House is set in over 18 acres of land and is predominantly made up of parkland and paddocks.

Blofield House

Part of the houses 18 acres of parkland - Credit: Sowerbys

Within this land, there are multiple outhouses, including a self-contained three-bed cottage with a walled garden and modern kitchen, as well as tractor barns, spaces for storage, and garages. 

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Blofield, Norwich

Guide Price: £2,750,000

Sowerby, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

