See inside this Georgian country house on sale for £2.75m
A Grade II listed country house, sympathetically updated to match the original features, has come up for sale for £2.75m.
Blofield House is an 18th-century country house, set well back from the road and accessed by a long gravelled driveway.
The house's origins are clear from its design, with many Georgian features, including sash cord windows with shutters, paneled doors, marble fireplaces, ornate coving, picture rails, cast iron radiators, and a sweeping staircase with a roof lantern.
Care has been taken with all updates, done to fit in with the overall look of the house whilst providing modern necessities.
The ground floor starts with the reception hall, opening to the sweeping staircase and giving access to the drawing room.
The drawing, sitting, and dining room all have the original central marble fireplaces and views of the gardens.
The kitchen and breakfast room are hand-painted with granite worktops, Aga, stone floor, and double doors leading to the terrace. There is also a range of offices, two cloakrooms, and a cellar.
The first floor gets a lot of natural light from a roof lantern. The principal bedroom has a fitted en-suite and dressing room.
There are six further bedrooms, one with an en-suite, as well as three other bathrooms.
The second floor contains a further room, which could be a bedroom or study, and another separate storage room.
The garden contains formal lawns and mature trees for privacy. To the south of the house, there is a larger lawn and box hedging. To the west, the terrace sits for al fresco dining.
Whilst north, there is a kitchen garden and greenhouse. Further into the garden, there is a heated swimming pool, a summer house, and a tennis court.
Blofield House is set in over 18 acres of land and is predominantly made up of parkland and paddocks.
Within this land, there are multiple outhouses, including a self-contained three-bed cottage with a walled garden and modern kitchen, as well as tractor barns, spaces for storage, and garages.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Blofield, Norwich
Guide Price: £2,750,000
Sowerby, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com