See inside this Georgian rectory for sale after a designer makeover
- Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The Old Rectory on Church Lane in Sparham is thought to date back to the mid-17th century.
It was mentioned in Nikolaus Pevsner's Buildings of England series as a property of historical interest, although it isn’t listed, and is now for sale for £1,395,000 with Pymm & Co after a beautiful renovation.
Despite its age, it was still in good structural order when it was bought by its present owners in 2017 – but it still needed a bit of TLC to bring it up to date.
“Having respect for its heritage while making it a stylish yet comfortable family home was essential,” says interior designer Paula Gundry, who worked on the renovation. “Not stuffy but smart and welcoming, with a few special twists and surprises to set it apart from other rectories.”
The property has six bedrooms, four bath/shower rooms and three reception rooms, offering over 3,800 sq ft of living space.
But one of its unique highlights is the entrance hall, which features an eye-catching mural sourced direct from France. “Creating a powerful sense of arrival is where it all starts, and the entrance hall in this home certainly does that,” says Paula.
The renovation has helped to utilise all the space in the house, ensuring it can be used to its full potential year-round, and has included everything, from the property's smallest rooms to its largest. “Often period homes have lots of rambling corridors,” says Paula.
“But with this property every room is used – none are shut off, to be used once each year. That's the beauty of it: it really is a beautiful and well-used family home.”
Another highlight is the ground-floor cloakroom, which Paula says differs from the norm. “Darker shades have been used in here, drawn from the central image of an historic Indian hunting scene, and the vanity is a product we all loved and felt worked beautifully.”
The drawing room features an original marble fireplace, which Paula describes as “warm, cosy and super smart” and the large kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor is by Bryan Turner.
The upstairs bedrooms have been beautifully dressed, with an en suite to the master and two shower rooms leading off the landing.
Outside, The Old Rectory enjoys south-facing lawns which extend to around two acres and include a patio, woodland garden and plenty of off-road parking.
Contact Pymm & Co for more information about the property, or visit paulagundryinteriors.co.uk to find out how Paula Gundry Interiors can help with your own home renovation.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Lane, Sparham
Guide price: £1,395,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk
