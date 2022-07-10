Rare chance to buy period cottage on Sandringham Estate for £475k
- Credit: Brown & Co
A rare opportunity has come up to buy a period cottage on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
Walnut Tree Cottage, in the village of Flitcham, is a three-bedroom property near Anmer Hall that dates back to 1833 and is on the market for £475,000.
Estate agents Brown & Co have said that opportunities to buy properties in this village are "rare"..
The majority of properties in the Flitcham are owned and maintained by the royal estate but this is one of the few privately owned homes.
The left side of the house is made up of the dining room, with a feature fireplace and library shelves, and the utility room.
The right side contains the kitchen with access to the garden and the large reception room. There is also a study with sliding doors to the patio.
Up the original stairs there are three bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a shared bathroom.
Most Read
- 1 Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?
- 2 A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years
- 3 TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours
- 4 Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in city building
- 5 5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years
- 6 Multiple fire crews attend building blaze in Attleborough
- 7 House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players
- 8 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Bryan Adams' Blickling concert?
- 9 Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale
- 10 What you need to know about flying ant day
The garden is mainly laid to lawn with a small patio. There are walnut trees that give the cottage its name alongside flowering shrubs and perennials.
There is also a double garage and a shed.
The cottage is nine miles from King's Lynn and 36 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Anmer Road, Flitcham
Guide price: £475,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com