Rare chance to buy period cottage on Sandringham Estate for £475k

This cottage on the Sandringham Estate is a 'rare' opportunity for buyers - Credit: Brown & Co

A rare opportunity has come up to buy a period cottage on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Walnut Tree Cottage, in the village of Flitcham, is a three-bedroom property near Anmer Hall that dates back to 1833 and is on the market for £475,000.

The dining room with an original fireplace - Credit: Brown & Co

The kitchen has a side door to the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

Estate agents Brown & Co have said that opportunities to buy properties in this village are "rare"..

The majority of properties in the Flitcham are owned and maintained by the royal estate but this is one of the few privately owned homes.

The sitting room leads to the study and overlooks the front garden - Credit: Brown & Co

The study has sliding doors to the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

The left side of the house is made up of the dining room, with a feature fireplace and library shelves, and the utility room.

The right side contains the kitchen with access to the garden and the large reception room. There is also a study with sliding doors to the patio.

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Brown & Co

The shared bathroom with a panelled bath - Credit: Brown & Co

Up the original stairs there are three bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a shared bathroom.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn with a small patio. There are walnut trees that give the cottage its name alongside flowering shrubs and perennials.

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Brown & Co

The garden has a small patio and a lawn with mature shrubs - Credit: Brown & Co

There is also a double garage and a shed.

The cottage is nine miles from King's Lynn and 36 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Anmer Road, Flitcham

Guide price: £475,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com