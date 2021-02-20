£450,000 barn offers rare opportunity to build your dream home

Published: 7:15 AM February 20, 2021

A rare opportunity to convert a rural barn in an unspoilt pocket of Norfolk countryside has become available in Salle, just a mile and a half from Reepham.



Priced at a guide of £450,000, Cherry Tree Barn is the perfect opportunity for those who’ve ever dreamed of building their own home from scratch, as it comes with full planning consent to convert it into a substantial five to six-bedroom home and around an acre of grounds ready to be landscaped.

“The architect has listened to market demand and gained consent for a really workable layout,” says Savills’ agent Ben Rivett, who is selling the property.



The completed living space will extend to around 5,000 sq ft, with an open-plan dining/kitchen area at its heart, with double-height ceilings to let in plenty of natural light and create an eye-catching focal point.

Off the kitchen there will be a breakfast area and an open-plan sitting area as well as a separate boot room, utility room and pantry.



Further accommodation will also include a morning room and a mezzanine above the kitchen, which could offer a wide range of uses.

The bedrooms have been cleverly designed to sit at one end of the barn, but it’s the master suite which is intended to be particularly showstopping. Spread over the ground and first floor, it will include a dressing room and en suite, with the sleeping quarters on the first floor.



There are also further en suite bedrooms, two additional doubles and a family bathroom.

Outside, the barn is accessed by a private drive. There will be an initial parking area to the front, as well as further space as the drive continues to sweep around before adjoining an outbuilding.



The extensive grounds, extending to around an acre, also include a wooded area and a large courtyard. There will also be a covered games area, wood store and plant room with a double car port and covered store. Further land may also be available, subject to negotiation.



PROPERTY FACTS

Salle, Norwich

Guide price: £450,000

Savills, www.savills.com, 01603 229229