£450,000 barn offers rare opportunity to build your dream home

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:15 AM February 20, 2021   
Photograph of a rural brick-built barn with original stable doors in a large plot of grassy land and a bright blue sky above it

Cherry Tree Barn in Salle near Norwich is on the market with full planning consent to convert it into a substantial new home - Credit: Savills

A rare opportunity to convert a rural barn in an unspoilt pocket of Norfolk countryside has become available in Salle, just a mile and a half from Reepham.

Priced at a guide of £450,000, Cherry Tree Barn is the perfect opportunity for those who’ve ever dreamed of building their own home from scratch, as it comes with full planning consent to convert it into a substantial five to six-bedroom home and around an acre of grounds ready to be landscaped.

Inside a large brick-built barn with wooden timbered ceiling and a staircase leading up to a second storey

"The architect has listened to market demand and gained consent for a really workable layout," says Savills' property agent Ben Rivett - Credit: Savills

“The architect has listened to market demand and gained consent for a really workable layout,” says Savills’ agent Ben Rivett, who is selling the property. 

The completed living space will extend to around 5,000 sq ft, with an open-plan dining/kitchen area at its heart, with double-height ceilings to let in plenty of natural light and create an eye-catching focal point.

Run down brick-built farm building behind mismatched gates with a dirt track running past it

Cherry Tree Barn is on the market at a guide price of £450,000 - Credit: Savills

Off the kitchen there will be a breakfast area and an open-plan sitting area as well as a separate boot room, utility room and pantry.

Further accommodation will also include a morning room and a mezzanine above the kitchen, which could offer a wide range of uses.

Photograph of the side of a large brick-built barn with tiled roof and a dirt track road running up alongside it

Cherry Tree Barn in Salle near Norwich is on the market at a guide price of £450,000, with planning permission to convert it into a substantial family home - Credit: Savills

The bedrooms have been cleverly designed to sit at one end of the barn, but it’s the master suite which is intended to be particularly showstopping. Spread over the ground and first floor, it will include a dressing room and en suite, with the sleeping quarters on the first floor.

There are also further en suite bedrooms, two additional doubles and a family bathroom.

Aerial photograph of a large brick-built barn with a dirt track road intersecting its grassy surroundings and a boundary of large conifer trees in the distance

The barn sits in around an acre of land in what Savills describes as an "unspoilt" pocket of Norfolk countryside - Credit: Savills

Outside, the barn is accessed by a private drive. There will be an initial parking area to the front, as well as further space as the drive continues to sweep around before adjoining an outbuilding.

The extensive grounds, extending to around an acre, also include a wooded area and a large courtyard. There will also be a covered games area, wood store and plant room with a double car port and covered store. Further land may also be available, subject to negotiation.

PROPERTY FACTS
Salle, Norwich
Guide price: £450,000
Savills, www.savills.com, 01603 229229

Author Picture Icon
