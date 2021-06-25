Gallery
Wow factor coastal home in 'most coveted location' for sale for £1.95m
- Credit: Sowerbys
A four-bedroom family home boasting 'wow factor' interiors and a covetable location on the Norfolk coast has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.95m.
Selling agents Sowerbys describe Saddleback in Old Hunstanton as a "truly exceptional coastal residence, which offers incredibly spacious and stylish accommodation in one of the area's most coveted locations."
The property is located on Hamilton Road West, a well-maintained private road that remains quiet even in summer – despite being within walking distance of the beach and Hunstanton Golf Club.
Saddleback has been thoughtfully extended and is impeccably presented, with cleverly arranged accommodation to create a light, open-plan ambience – although there is plenty of space in which to enjoy some peace and quiet, too.
The current owners say that they have invested around two years into making the property a 'lifestyle' house, which has included using bi-fold doors to bring the outside in and creating flexible, free-flowing spaces to entertain.
Highlights include a huge vaulted entrance hall, which connects the main hallway to the large open-plan living space, and a large kitchen area which has been fitted with hand-built units, state-of-the-art appliances and a traditional AGA.
The rest of the open-plan living space is equally as impressive: the light-filled dining space includes a glass, atrium-style roof and the family area features a stylish woodburner, imported from Scandinavia.
Pillarless folding doors open out onto an outdoor terrace which helps to create a seamless transition between the home's indoor and outdoor space, which just so happens to be a huge, south-facing garden.
A garden room connects the rest of the ground-floor living spaces and leads into the sitting room. There is also an impressive office space and a further reception room – which Sowerbys suggest could even be used as a cinema room – and a large en suite guest bedroom.
Upstairs there are three good-sized double bedrooms, including the master bedroom which has a Juliet balcony and a large en suite with a freestanding bath, twin stone basins and, perhaps best of all, lovely sea views.
Outside there is a large private gravel driveway, which leads to a double garage, and a generous lawned garden that includes a patio terrace and seating area. The rear garden is completely south-facing and private.
Contact Sowerbys for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hamilton Road West, Old Hunstanton
Guide price: £1,950,000
Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com