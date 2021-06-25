News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wow factor coastal home in 'most coveted location' for sale for £1.95m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:15 PM June 25, 2021   
Huge contemporary home in a residential area set back on a shingle driveway

Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, is on the market for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

A four-bedroom family home boasting 'wow factor' interiors and a covetable location on the Norfolk coast has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.95m.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe Saddleback in Old Hunstanton as a "truly exceptional coastal residence, which offers incredibly spacious and stylish accommodation in one of the area's most coveted locations." 

The property is located on Hamilton Road West, a well-maintained private road that remains quiet even in summer – despite being within walking distance of the beach and Hunstanton Golf Club.

Large welcoming entrance hall with vaulted ceiling, oak door, tiled floor with rug and modern chandelier-style hanging lamps

The welcoming entrance hall at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Built-in black bookcases with ornate Art-Deco style cabinet, colourful book spines and high white ceiling

Inside the home office at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is on the market for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Seating area with rattan chairs and stool overlooking rear garden with open bi-fold doors

Bi-fold doors help create a seamless transition between the property's indoor and outdoor spaces - Credit: Sowerbys

Dark and moody contemporary living room with two sofas, black coffee tables and unusual curved wall

Inside the sitting room at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Sitting room with black painted walls, quartz chimney breast with modern electric fire, two sofas and patio doors

Inside the sitting room at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Saddleback has been thoughtfully extended and is impeccably presented, with cleverly arranged accommodation to create a light, open-plan ambience – although there is plenty of space in which to enjoy some peace and quiet, too.

The current owners say that they have invested around two years into making the property a 'lifestyle' house, which has included using bi-fold doors to bring the outside in and creating flexible, free-flowing spaces to entertain.

Highlights include a huge vaulted entrance hall, which connects the main hallway to the large open-plan living space, and a large kitchen area which has been fitted with hand-built units, state-of-the-art appliances and a traditional AGA.

Dining room with tiled floor, glass atrium-style roof and large dining table with 10 fur-backed chairs

The dining room at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern Shaker-style kitchen with pale grey cabinets, sleek modern breakfast bar, tiled floor

Inside the luxury kitchen at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Light-filled open-plan living space with breakfast bar, seating area, patio doors leading to garden

Inside the open-plan living area at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Luxury dining area with glass domed roof and white tiled floor with patio doors overlooking garden

An atrium-style roof bathes the dining area in natural light - Credit: Sowerbys

Sitting room with modern 'L'-shaped sofa, electric fire in modern chimney breast, oval coffee table

A further reception room could make an ideal cinema room, say Sowerbys - Credit: Sowerbys

The rest of the open-plan living space is equally as impressive: the light-filled dining space includes a glass, atrium-style roof and the family area features a stylish woodburner, imported from Scandinavia. 

Pillarless folding doors open out onto an outdoor terrace which helps to create a seamless transition between the home's indoor and outdoor space, which just so happens to be a huge, south-facing garden.

A garden room connects the rest of the ground-floor living spaces and leads into the sitting room. There is also an impressive office space and a further reception room – which Sowerbys suggest could even be used as a cinema room – and a large en suite guest bedroom.

Upstairs there are three good-sized double bedrooms, including the master bedroom which has a Juliet balcony and a large en suite with a freestanding bath, twin stone basins and, perhaps best of all, lovely sea views.

Living area with corner bi-fold doors opening out into a bright, sunny south-facing garden

The current owners have used bi-fold doors to cleverly blend the property's outdoor and indoor spaces - Credit: Sowerbys

Luxury bathroom with free-standing white bath, woodland-themed wallpaper and separate curved shower

One of three bath/shower rooms at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Large double bedroom with Juliet balcony, two floor-to-ceiling navy blue wardrobes

One of four bedrooms at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Aerial view of contemporary family home with large lawned south-facing garden

Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, is located down a quiet private road just minutes from the beach - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside there is a large private gravel driveway, which leads to a double garage, and a generous lawned garden that includes a patio terrace and seating area. The rear garden is completely south-facing and private.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Hamilton Road West, Old Hunstanton
Guide price: £1,950,000
Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com

Norfolk
Hunstanton News

