Wow factor coastal home in 'most coveted location' for sale for £1.95m

Published: 5:15 PM June 25, 2021

Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, is on the market for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

A four-bedroom family home boasting 'wow factor' interiors and a covetable location on the Norfolk coast has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.95m.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe Saddleback in Old Hunstanton as a "truly exceptional coastal residence, which offers incredibly spacious and stylish accommodation in one of the area's most coveted locations."

The property is located on Hamilton Road West, a well-maintained private road that remains quiet even in summer – despite being within walking distance of the beach and Hunstanton Golf Club.

The welcoming entrance hall at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the home office at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is on the market for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Bi-fold doors help create a seamless transition between the property's indoor and outdoor spaces - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the sitting room at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the sitting room at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Saddleback has been thoughtfully extended and is impeccably presented, with cleverly arranged accommodation to create a light, open-plan ambience – although there is plenty of space in which to enjoy some peace and quiet, too.

The current owners say that they have invested around two years into making the property a 'lifestyle' house, which has included using bi-fold doors to bring the outside in and creating flexible, free-flowing spaces to entertain.

Highlights include a huge vaulted entrance hall, which connects the main hallway to the large open-plan living space, and a large kitchen area which has been fitted with hand-built units, state-of-the-art appliances and a traditional AGA.

The dining room at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the luxury kitchen at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the open-plan living area at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

An atrium-style roof bathes the dining area in natural light - Credit: Sowerbys

A further reception room could make an ideal cinema room, say Sowerbys - Credit: Sowerbys

The rest of the open-plan living space is equally as impressive: the light-filled dining space includes a glass, atrium-style roof and the family area features a stylish woodburner, imported from Scandinavia.

Pillarless folding doors open out onto an outdoor terrace which helps to create a seamless transition between the home's indoor and outdoor space, which just so happens to be a huge, south-facing garden.

A garden room connects the rest of the ground-floor living spaces and leads into the sitting room. There is also an impressive office space and a further reception room – which Sowerbys suggest could even be used as a cinema room – and a large en suite guest bedroom.

Upstairs there are three good-sized double bedrooms, including the master bedroom which has a Juliet balcony and a large en suite with a freestanding bath, twin stone basins and, perhaps best of all, lovely sea views.

The current owners have used bi-fold doors to cleverly blend the property's outdoor and indoor spaces - Credit: Sowerbys

One of three bath/shower rooms at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

One of four bedrooms at Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, which is for sale for £1.95m - Credit: Sowerbys

Saddleback, Old Hunstanton, is located down a quiet private road just minutes from the beach - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside there is a large private gravel driveway, which leads to a double garage, and a generous lawned garden that includes a patio terrace and seating area. The rear garden is completely south-facing and private.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hamilton Road West, Old Hunstanton

Guide price: £1,950,000

Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com