Popularity of countryside living causes rural rent increase

Published: 3:45 PM October 10, 2021

Properties in rural areas have seen rent increases larger than urban and suburban due to demand - Credit: Savills

The move towards countryside living is raising rural renting costs in Norfolk, says Rightmove.

Renters have turned their sights to the countryside, as homebuyers did before them.

New data from property website Rightmove shows that rental prices in rural and suburban areas in the UK have jumped 11pc compared to 2pc in urban areas.

Rightmove claims that this is due to a longing for outside space and separation from cities.

Rent prices in rural areas have risen by £122 a month, from £1,142 in February 2020 to £1,264 in October 2021.

Prices in suburban areas have risen by £101 a month, from £940 in February 2020 to £1,041 in October 2021.

In the same period, urban rent prices have risen just £25, from £1,347 to £1,372.

Demand for rural homes is up 224pc and availability is down by 61pc, and demand for suburban homes is up 155pc and availability is down 45pc.

