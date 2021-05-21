Huge country house with tennis court for sale for £3m after renovation
- Credit: Savills
A huge Georgian country house set in almost nine acres has come up for sale next to one of East Anglia's most popular seaside towns.
Reydon Grove House in Reydon, near Southwold, is on the market for offers in excess of £3,000,000 and not only offers a substantial family home but business potential, too.
It has recently been renovated to offer six bedrooms and six bath/shower rooms, but also comes with formal gardens, two holiday cottages and a tennis court. From 2017, it has been advertised as a group holiday destination with enough space to sleep 14.
Savills' property agent, Tom Orford, who is selling the home, says: "I love this house – the renovation and attention to detail are incredible, the two holiday cottages are superb and the grounds wonderfully private and yet a stone's throw from Southwold."
The property offers four well-proportioned reception rooms with high ceilings and many of which also have large sash windows, as well as wood and stone floors, attractive fireplaces and built-in display cabinets.
You may also want to watch:
Throughout, accommodation is classically laid out, owing to its Georgian-era design, with the main reception rooms along the front and side of the house, the elegant staircase located in the centre, and a superb open plan kitchen/breakfast room extension to the rear.
Its recent renovations have also seen two outbuildings converted into holiday cottages: Fig Tree Cottage, a single-storey, one-bedroom property and Grain Store Cottage, a two-storey converted barn with three bedrooms. A cart lodge has also been built, providing a games room.
Most Read
- 1 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
- 2 'It's crucifying our industry': Hotel bosses on double-booking tourists
- 3 Ambulance called after four vehicle crash on A47
- 4 Norfolk lorry driver caught grooming by paedophile hunter
- 5 Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles
- 6 Person in hospital after crash at accident blackspot
- 7 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
- 8 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car
- 9 Helicopter firm collapses owing £533k after boss sent to US prison
- 10 Live in a converted Victorian workhouse for sale for £95,000
The main house is set well back from the road and approached over a drive which it shares with two other properties.
There is a spring flower meadow at the front and a courtyard at the rear, which contains a boiler house, garden shed, fuel store and outside WC.
To the west there is a sun terrace, lawns and a wide herbaceous border, as well as a small wood and a paddock at the rear. All in all, the grounds extend to around 8.85 acres.
Contact Savills for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Reydon, Southwold
OIEO £3,000,000
Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com