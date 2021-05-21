News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge country house with tennis court for sale for £3m after renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:45 PM May 21, 2021   
Large white Georgian country house set behind large lawns surrounded by woodland and blue skies

Reydon Grove House, Southwold, is on the market for offers in excess of £3m - Credit: Savills

A huge Georgian country house set in almost nine acres has come up for sale next to one of East Anglia's most popular seaside towns.

Reydon Grove House in Reydon, near Southwold, is on the market for offers in excess of £3,000,000 and not only offers a substantial family home but business potential, too.

It has recently been renovated to offer six bedrooms and six bath/shower rooms, but also comes with formal gardens, two holiday cottages and a tennis court. From 2017, it has been advertised as a group holiday destination with enough space to sleep 14.

Modern open-plan living space, dark Shaker-style kitchen units, hanging pendant lamps, tiled floor, dining

The property has recently been renovated and now includes a substantial and sociable open plan living space, with kitchen, at the rear of the house - Credit: Savills

Classic Georgian reception room, wood floors, green walls, ceiling rose and sash windows

One of four well-proportioned reception rooms at the property, which has Georgian-era high ceilings and wooden floors - Credit: Savills

Modern bathroom with claw foot roll top bath, dividing wall, hanging chandelier, patterned wallpaper

There are six bedrooms and six bath/shower rooms throughout the property, all of which have been recently updated - Credit: Savills

Savills' property agent, Tom Orford, who is selling the home, says: "I love this house – the renovation and attention to detail are incredible, the two holiday cottages are superb and the grounds wonderfully private and yet a stone's throw from Southwold."

The property offers four well-proportioned reception rooms with high ceilings and many of which also have large sash windows, as well as wood and stone floors, attractive fireplaces and built-in display cabinets.

Throughout, accommodation is classically laid out, owing to its Georgian-era design, with the main reception rooms along the front and side of the house, the elegant staircase located in the centre, and a superb open plan kitchen/breakfast room extension to the rear.

Grand staircase with red carpet runner, wooden floor, entrance hall, grandfather clock

The main staircase, which sits at the centre of the property - Credit: Savills

Spacious master bedroom, two armchairs at end of bed, wooden floors, sash windows, botanical wallpaper

One of six bedrooms at Reydon Grove House, which is on the market for offers in excess of £3m - Credit: Savills

Home cinema room with projector screen, cinema style sofas, cushions, large sash windows

The property even has its own private cinema - Credit: Savills

Its recent renovations have also seen two outbuildings converted into holiday cottages: Fig Tree Cottage, a single-storey, one-bedroom property and Grain Store Cottage, a two-storey converted barn with three bedrooms. A cart lodge has also been built, providing a games room.

The main house is set well back from the road and approached over a drive which it shares with two other properties. 

There is a spring flower meadow at the front and a courtyard at the rear, which contains a boiler house, garden shed, fuel store and outside WC.

Hard standing green tennis court adjacent to side of large white country house with outbuildings

The grounds at Reydon Grove House also include a tennis court - Credit: Savills

Large green field reaching out to horizon over fields bordered by hedges and trees on boundary

The property is set in around nine acres, with sprawling countryside views and a paddock at the rear - Credit: Savills

Holiday cottage with wide windows, sky lights, living area, all surrounded by wicker fence

The property has been renovated and now also includes two self-contained holiday cottages and a cart lodge which offers a games room - Credit: Savills

To the west there is a sun terrace, lawns and a wide herbaceous border, as well as a small wood and a paddock at the rear. All in all, the grounds extend to around 8.85 acres.

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Reydon, Southwold
OIEO £3,000,000
Savills, 01473 234800, www.savills.com

Norfolk
Suffolk
Southwold News

