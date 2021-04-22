Golden Triangle property with amazing gardens for sale after makeover

Published: 1:43 PM April 22, 2021

The hub of the home is the open-plan kitchen/diner which has floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a door leading to the outdoor terrace - Credit: Brown & Co

A four-bedroom property on Mill Hill Road in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich has come up for sale after a huge renovation.

The current owners bought the semi-detached property in 2014 and have since transformed it, introducing modern interiors and creating a large open-plan kitchen/diner that's filled with lots of natural light.

It's now for sale with Brown & Co for offers over £675,000 and described as being in "wonderful order, with fine views over the chimney pots of Norwich [which can be] enjoyed from various levels within the house and garden."

This four-bedroom semi-detached property on Mill Hill Road in Norwich is for sale for offers over £675,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The living/dining area is an all-weather space, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass offering views over the terrace and a woodburner for cooler days - Credit: Brown & Co

As soon as you step inside it's easy to see its potential as a family home. The large entrance hall offers lots of storage space, before leading into a light-filled sitting room, complete with bay window and a wood burner.

But the hub of the home is very much the open-plan living space, found in the centre, which really brings the outside in. It has stunning floor-to-ceiling glass panels, providing access to the terrace, and has been cleverly designed to feature a curved ceiling.

The room offers lovely views over the landscaped tiered garden and is functional, too. It includes a well-thought-out kitchen fitted with a number of integrated appliances, plus stainless steel work surfaces and a good-sized pantry.

The kitchen/diner is a lovely light-filled space, with a modern kitchen area and plenty of room to dine and relax - Credit: Brown & Co

The sitting room, located at the front of the house, is both light and airy and cosy, with a wood burner and large window to the front - Credit: Brown & Co

The ground-floor is completed by a lovely bedroom, which also enjoys access to the terrace through a set of patio doors, and a luxury en suite shower room, fitted with marble tiles. There's also a utility room, gym and a single garage with a nifty hatch in the roof that opens up into the upper level of the garden.

The first-floor landing leads to three bedrooms and a family bathroom, all of which enjoy picturesque views over the gardens or to the west, over the city's skyline.

The master bedroom features an original fireplace and bedroom two enjoys access to the garden, as a set of patio doors open out on to the terrace.

The ground-floor bedroom is of a good size with an en suite shower room with luxurious marble tiles - Credit: Brown & Co

The family bathroom on the second floor serves three bedrooms and features a panelled bath and separate shower cubicle - Credit: Brown & Co

A clever space-saving staircase also leads up to the attic, where you will find a lovely office benefitting from gorgeous views over the city, as well as useful storage space.

The gardens and grounds of the property are a major feature and have received just as much care as the house to offer tasteful yet modern areas to sit and enjoy.

The terrace can be accessed from the property and has a slate floor with a good range of raised beds, before being connected to the first and second tiers of the garden by a stainless steel staircase.

The three-tiered garden has been beautifully and artfully landscaped, with a good range of exotic plants and views over Norwich - Credit: Brown & Co

The tiered garden has been beautifully designed and features a barbecue and stainless steel staircase leading between the three levels - Credit: Brown & Co

At the top of the tiered garden there is a terrace offering lovely views over the city's rooftops - Credit: Brown & Co

Jungle plants such as ferns, lilies, palms and banana plants are a main feature, as well as a pizza oven and fitted barbecue that help to create a lovely, though quite private, entertaining space with a real exotic feel.

The top tier of the garden offers further stunning views and there is driveway parking at the front.

Contact Brown & Co for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Hill Road, Norwich

Offers in excess of £675,000

Brown & Co, 01603 950069, www.brown-co.co.uk