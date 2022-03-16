News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Quirky period home set in three acres is for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:13 PM March 16, 2022
Barn like property set in three acres of land in Necton, near Swaffham, which is for sale at auction

This four-bedroom period home will go under the hammer at auction next month - Credit: William H Brown

A quirky four-bedroom period property set in three acres of land will go under the hammer at auction next month.

The property enjoys an enviable, non-estate location in Necton, near Swaffham, and is for sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £625,000. 

The building itself is packed with character and original features, including fireplaces, exposed timbers and impressive ceiling beams, although it could still do with some modernisation.

Colourful tiled hearth with woodburner in a 4-bed home for sale in Necton near Swaffham

The hearth in the living room - Credit: William H Brown

Large living room with woodburner and beams in a 4-bed home for sale by auction in Necton near Swaffham

Inside the living room - Credit: William H Brown

Large entrance hall with arched door frame and beams in a 4-bed home for sale by auction in Necton near Swaffham

The entrance hall at the rear of the property - Credit: William H Brown

Large reception room with floral wallpaper in a 4-bed period home for sale by auction in Necton near Swaffham

The property could do with some updating but offers spacious living areas - Credit: William H Brown

Living space includes a kitchen/breakfast room and bay-fronted dining room, as well as a separate lounge with two feature fireplaces and a large conservatory which could also be used as a studio.

There is also a bathroom, office/snug and reading room on the ground floor, while four generously-sized bedrooms and a large shower room can be found upstairs.

Outside, the three-acre plot features a range of outbuildings, including a large barn and stables, and also enjoys far-reaching views. 

Studio in a conservatory at a 4-bed period home for sale in Necton, near Swaffham, Norfolk

Inside the conservatory, which is currently used as a studio - Credit: William H Brown

Outbuildings and formal gardens at Redgate, Necton, a four-bed property for sale by auction

The property's three-acre plot has areas of formal gardens as well as a series of outbuildings - Credit: William H Brown

Barns and farm buildings at Redgate, Necton, a four-bed home for sale at auction with William H Brown

The property comes with several outbuildings, which could be converted - Credit: William H Brown

View over lawns towards the countryside in Necton, near Swaffham, where a four-bedroom home is for sale

Redgate is set in a plot of around three acres - Credit: William H Brown

The outbuildings could be converted, subject to planning, and to the front of the home there is a lawned garden and parking area which provides ample off-road parking space for several vehicles.

The plot also contains formal gardens and is well-stocked with shrubs.

The auction will take place at 9.30am on Wednesday, April 13. For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS
Redgate, Necton
Guide price: £625,000
William H Brown, 01760 634022
www.williamhbrown.co.uk

