Quirky period home set in three acres is for sale by auction
- Credit: William H Brown
A quirky four-bedroom period property set in three acres of land will go under the hammer at auction next month.
The property enjoys an enviable, non-estate location in Necton, near Swaffham, and is for sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £625,000.
The building itself is packed with character and original features, including fireplaces, exposed timbers and impressive ceiling beams, although it could still do with some modernisation.
Living space includes a kitchen/breakfast room and bay-fronted dining room, as well as a separate lounge with two feature fireplaces and a large conservatory which could also be used as a studio.
There is also a bathroom, office/snug and reading room on the ground floor, while four generously-sized bedrooms and a large shower room can be found upstairs.
Outside, the three-acre plot features a range of outbuildings, including a large barn and stables, and also enjoys far-reaching views.
The outbuildings could be converted, subject to planning, and to the front of the home there is a lawned garden and parking area which provides ample off-road parking space for several vehicles.
Most Read
- 1 Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence
- 2 Woman found dead in seaside caravan
- 3 Husband's perimenopause awareness mission after wife's tragic death
- 4 New Lidl to open after 'Battle of the Supermarkets'
- 5 'The blood of Ukrainians' - Norfolk councils' energy supplier refuses to divest from Russia
- 6 Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town
- 7 Popular pub has windows smashed by vandals days before its closure
- 8 Dog adventure playground planned for Norfolk village
- 9 House with unrivalled royal pedigree up for sale
- 10 Staffing issues re-emerge as Covid rates see 75pc surge
The plot also contains formal gardens and is well-stocked with shrubs.
The auction will take place at 9.30am on Wednesday, April 13. For more information, contact William H Brown.
PROPERTY FACTS
Redgate, Necton
Guide price: £625,000
William H Brown, 01760 634022
www.williamhbrown.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.