Quirky period home set in three acres is for sale by auction

This four-bedroom period home will go under the hammer at auction next month - Credit: William H Brown

A quirky four-bedroom period property set in three acres of land will go under the hammer at auction next month.

The property enjoys an enviable, non-estate location in Necton, near Swaffham, and is for sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £625,000.

The building itself is packed with character and original features, including fireplaces, exposed timbers and impressive ceiling beams, although it could still do with some modernisation.

The hearth in the living room - Credit: William H Brown

Inside the living room - Credit: William H Brown

The entrance hall at the rear of the property - Credit: William H Brown

The property could do with some updating but offers spacious living areas - Credit: William H Brown

Living space includes a kitchen/breakfast room and bay-fronted dining room, as well as a separate lounge with two feature fireplaces and a large conservatory which could also be used as a studio.

There is also a bathroom, office/snug and reading room on the ground floor, while four generously-sized bedrooms and a large shower room can be found upstairs.

Outside, the three-acre plot features a range of outbuildings, including a large barn and stables, and also enjoys far-reaching views.

Inside the conservatory, which is currently used as a studio - Credit: William H Brown

The property's three-acre plot has areas of formal gardens as well as a series of outbuildings - Credit: William H Brown

The property comes with several outbuildings, which could be converted - Credit: William H Brown

Redgate is set in a plot of around three acres - Credit: William H Brown

The outbuildings could be converted, subject to planning, and to the front of the home there is a lawned garden and parking area which provides ample off-road parking space for several vehicles.

The plot also contains formal gardens and is well-stocked with shrubs.

The auction will take place at 9.30am on Wednesday, April 13. For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS

Redgate, Necton

Guide price: £625,000

William H Brown, 01760 634022

www.williamhbrown.co.uk

