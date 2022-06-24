Three-bed barn conversion at Norfolk beauty spot up for sale for £1.25m
- Credit: Sowerbys
A three-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in one of north Norfolk's most famous beauty spots.
Quayside Barn is set within a Grade II listed former granary on Blakeney Quay, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and offers great potential as a holiday let or as a family home.
It's listed for sale at a guide price of £1.25m and selling agents Sowerbys say it mixes "understated luxury" with sympathetic character features.
Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes a living room with exposed beams, rustic floors and a woodburner, plus a well-fitted kitchen and dining area with a mezzanine above.
There are two double bedrooms on the ground floor, including one with a luxurious en suite and the other with bi-fold doors opening out into a secluded courtyard garden.
There is also a downstairs cloakroom, utility space and an en suite shower room to one of the bedrooms.
Upstairs, the master bedroom occupies the entire first floor. It has its own balcony, which overlooks the quay and the saltmarshes, as well as a mezzanine overlooking the kitchen and an en suite bathroom.
Outside there is a pretty courtyard garden and a designated parking space.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Quay, Blakeney
Guide price: £1,250,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777
www.sowerbys.com
