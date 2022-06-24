News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Three-bed barn conversion at Norfolk beauty spot up for sale for £1.25m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 8:30 AM June 24, 2022
Aerial photo of Quayside Barn, Blakeney, which is on the market for £1.25m with Sowerbys

The property is situated in a Grade II listed former granary barn - Credit: Sowerbys

A three-bedroom barn conversion has come up for sale in one of north Norfolk's most famous beauty spots.

Quayside Barn is set within a Grade II listed former granary on Blakeney Quay, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and offers great potential as a holiday let or as a family home.

It's listed for sale at a guide price of £1.25m and selling agents Sowerbys say it mixes "understated luxury" with sympathetic character features.

Woodburning stove set into a hearth in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale in Blakeney, Norfolk, for £1.25m

Quayside Barn would make an ideal family home or perhaps a holiday let says selling agents Sowerbys - Credit: Sowerbys

Blakeney Quay, north Norfolk, where a three-bed barn conversion is for sale for £1.25m

The barn is located on Blakeney's much-loved quay - Credit: Sowerbys

Sitting room with exposed beams in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale in Blakeney, Norfolk, for £1.25m

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

Sitting room with exposed beam ceiling in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale in Blakeney, Norfolk, for £1.25m

The property has been beautifully styled and features lots of interesting character features - Credit: Sowerbys

Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes a living room with exposed beams, rustic floors and a woodburner, plus a well-fitted kitchen and dining area with a mezzanine above.

There are two double bedrooms on the ground floor, including one with a luxurious en suite and the other with bi-fold doors opening out into a secluded courtyard garden. 

There is also a downstairs cloakroom, utility space and an en suite shower room to one of the bedrooms.

Kitchen and dining space with exposed flint walls in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale in Blakeney, Norfolk, for £1.25m

The kitchen and dining space - Credit: Sowerbys

Modern yet rustic dining space with wooden mezzanine above in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale in Blakeney, Norfolk

The dining space has a mezzanine above it - Credit: Sowerbys

Mezzanine view of the kitchen in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale in Blakeney, Norfolk, for £1.25m

View of the kitchen from the first-floor mezzanine - Credit: Sowerbys

Brick fireplace in a 3-bed barn conversion for sale in Blakeney, north Norfolk, for £1.25m

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the interiors at Quayside Barn, Blakeney, as "refined" - Credit: Sowerbys

Aerial view over Blakeney Quay, north Norfolk, from a first-floor bedroom in a £1.25m barn conversion for sale

The first-floor bedroom offers lovely views over Blakeney's famous saltmarshes - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs, the master bedroom occupies the entire first floor. It has its own balcony, which overlooks the quay and the saltmarshes, as well as a mezzanine overlooking the kitchen and an en suite bathroom.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in north Norfolk
  2. 2 All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes
  3. 3 Man admits hiding camera to film 14-year-old girl in shower
  1. 4 Driver died in crash with tractor after misjudging corner on rural road
  2. 5 Acle roadworks force drivers to take detour via Great Yarmouth or Wroxham
  3. 6 'Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home' is full as cost of living crisis bites
  4. 7 Two Norfolk hotels named among the most romantic in the country
  5. 8 Norfolk deli owner suffers severe spinal injuries in Ibiza diving accident
  6. 9 Much-loved dungaree brand to open one of only three UK stores in Norwich
  7. 10 A47 dualling gets government green light

Outside there is a pretty courtyard garden and a designated parking space. 

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Quay, Blakeney
Guide price: £1,250,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777  
www.sowerbys.com 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Norfolk
North Norfolk News
Holt News

Don't Miss

Sung Kang with staff at the Bird in Hand in Wreningham.

Norfolk Live News

Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A gold Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21)

Norfolk Live News

Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Cantley Cock pub offers bottomless ribs, wings and sides on Wednesdays. 

Food and Drink

Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham.

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon