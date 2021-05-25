News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What's cooking? Victorian terrace with 'rare' kitchen feature for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:43 PM May 25, 2021   
Victorian terrace with two-storeys, bay windows, yellow-painted window frames, ornate brickwork

A late Victorian terrace has come up for sale in King's Lynn for £325,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

A late Victorian property with eye-catching mosaic floors and a rare kitchen feature has come up for sale in King's Lynn.

The five-bedroom home is listed for sale with Brown & Co for £325,000, offering around 2,254 sq ft of living space as well as gardens and secure off-road parking.

Thanks to its Victorian design, the property's five bedrooms and three reception rooms are all well-proportioned with fine period features throughout, including original mosaic-tiled flooring in the spacious reception hall and some ornate fireplaces.

Large pale yellow living room, two fabric sofas, picture rails, cast iron feature fireplace, carpet

There are three reception rooms and five bedrooms at the property, all of which are well-proportioned with high ceilings - Credit: Brown & Co

Contemporary white shower room, large walk-in shower cubicle, white tiled floors, toilet, partly tiled walls

There is a good-sized shower room on the ground floor and a bathroom upstairs - Credit: Brown & Co

Breakfast room with pine table, black cast iron Victorian range cooker, terracotta tiled floors, pine furniture

The original cast iron range cooker in the breakfast room is in near perfect condition, which Brown & Co say is "extremely rare to see." - Credit: Brown & Co

But according to Brown & Co, the breakfast room is where you will find the rarest feature of all: an original cast iron range cooker in near perfect condition, which they say is "extremely rare to see."

Built into an alcove in the wall, it currently takes pride of place opposite the breakfast table and is a closed range with two ovens either side and iron shelving above. These were widely available in Britain from the 1840s onwards, and featured a metal hot-plate over a fire box with rings for pots and pans.

Large double bedroom with yellow wallpapered bed head wall, pine double bed frame, grey painted floorboards

One of three bedrooms at the front of the property, which features painted wood floors and a bay window - Credit: Brown & Co

Bright white bedroom space, beige carpet, double bed, pine bed frame, cast iron fireplace

There are five bedrooms in total, including this bright and airy one with a Victorian feature fireplace still in situ - Credit: Brown & Co

Pretty courtyard garden with outdoor coffee table, two chairs, pots with plants overlooked by two windows

To the rear of the property there is a pretty courtyard garden - Credit: Brown & Co

Other highlights include the entrance porch with quarry-tiled floor, a large reception hall and ground-floor shower room, plus three bedrooms at the front of the house which are positioned off a fine first-floor landing.

At the rear there are two interconnecting bedrooms and a further bathroom.

The property also has a front garden and, at the back, a courtyard patio and well-maintained lawns with a parking space that can be secured by gates.

Contact Brown & Co for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Tennyson Avenue, King's Lynn
Price: £325,000
Brown & Co, 01553 403114, www.brown-co.com

