What's cooking? Victorian terrace with 'rare' kitchen feature for sale

A late Victorian property with eye-catching mosaic floors and a rare kitchen feature has come up for sale in King's Lynn.

The five-bedroom home is listed for sale with Brown & Co for £325,000, offering around 2,254 sq ft of living space as well as gardens and secure off-road parking.

Thanks to its Victorian design, the property's five bedrooms and three reception rooms are all well-proportioned with fine period features throughout, including original mosaic-tiled flooring in the spacious reception hall and some ornate fireplaces.

But according to Brown & Co, the breakfast room is where you will find the rarest feature of all: an original cast iron range cooker in near perfect condition, which they say is "extremely rare to see."

Built into an alcove in the wall, it currently takes pride of place opposite the breakfast table and is a closed range with two ovens either side and iron shelving above. These were widely available in Britain from the 1840s onwards, and featured a metal hot-plate over a fire box with rings for pots and pans.

Other highlights include the entrance porch with quarry-tiled floor, a large reception hall and ground-floor shower room, plus three bedrooms at the front of the house which are positioned off a fine first-floor landing.

At the rear there are two interconnecting bedrooms and a further bathroom.

The property also has a front garden and, at the back, a courtyard patio and well-maintained lawns with a parking space that can be secured by gates.

PROPERTY FACTS

Tennyson Avenue, King's Lynn

Price: £325,000

Brown & Co, 01553 403114, www.brown-co.com