Prime 15 bed city centre guest house for sale
- Credit: Christie & Co
A 15-bed city centre guest house, which used to be three large town houses, is up for sale for just shy of £1million.
The Marlborough Guest House, located on Stracey Road next to Norwich rail station has recently been refurbished and has come up for sale with Christie & Co.
The guest house has been in the Harvey family for over 40 years now, with current owners Robert and Maxine Harvey taking over in 2011.
The guest house has 15 letting rooms, the majority of which have en suite bathrooms.
There is an upgraded, self-contained three-bedroom property that features a large kitchen/lounge/diner, a separate lounge, utility room, pantry and office.
You may also want to watch:
The current owners Robert and Maxine Harvey said: “We will be sorry to leave the Marlborough, having owned the property as a family for so many years and after all of the time, effort and investment we’ve put in.
"However, our other interests are taking too much of our time and now is the right period in our lives to sell.”
Most Read
- 1 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
- 2 Air ambulance lands on playing field to treat injury
- 3 'I sell to smackheads' - Heroin and crack kingpin, 23, gets eight years
- 4 Hunt for man who chased girl and pulled knife on teenage boys
- 5 Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing
- 6 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
- 7 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
- 8 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
- 9 High school remains open despite confirmed Covid case
- 10 Warning as Norfolk hits 225 daily Covid cases