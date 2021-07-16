News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prime 15 bed city centre guest house for sale

Jasper King

Published: 4:10 PM July 16, 2021   
marlborough guest house

The Marlborough Guest House on Stracey Road near to Norwich rail station is up for sale. - Credit: Christie & Co

A 15-bed city centre guest house, which used to be three large town houses, is up for sale for just shy of £1million.

The Marlborough Guest House, located on Stracey Road next to Norwich rail station has recently been refurbished and has come up for sale with Christie & Co.

The guest house has been in the Harvey family for over 40 years now, with current owners Robert and Maxine Harvey taking over in 2011.

marlborough guest house

The Marlborough Guest House kitchen area is light and spacious. - Credit: Christie & Co

The guest house has 15 letting rooms, the majority of which have en suite bathrooms.

There is an upgraded, self-contained three-bedroom property that features a large kitchen/lounge/diner, a separate lounge, utility room, pantry and office.

marlborough guest house

The Marlborough Guest House living room offers space for multiple guests and has potential. - Credit: Christie & Co

The current owners Robert and Maxine Harvey said: “We will be sorry to leave the Marlborough, having owned the property as a family for so many years and after all of the time, effort and investment we’ve put in.

"However, our other interests are taking too much of our time and now is the right period in our lives to sell.”

marlborough guest house garden

The Marlborough Guest House includes a paved garden and is located in a secluded private spot. - Credit: Christie & Co

marlborough guest house

The guest house has 15 bedrooms and many of them are en suite. - Credit: Christie & Co

marlborough guest house kitchen

The guest house purchase is the perfect opportunity for someone looking to run their own business. - Credit: Christie & Co


