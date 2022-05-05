This £350k period home could be as much as £1m in London, says agent

This four-storey period terrace in Dereham, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £350,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A period terrace has come up for sale in Dereham, Norfolk, for offers in excess of £350,000 - but according to estate agent Jamie Minors, the same home would fetch over £1m in London.

Posting on Instagram as @jamieminors_realestateagent, the director of Minors & Brady said: "This fabulous, four-storey period home comes to market with all the charm you’d expect from a home of this age.

"A property like this in London would be comfortably north of £1m, yet in Dereham with all of its amenities, it is available for only OIEO £350,000."

Mr Minors' comment comes at a time when property prices - and the cost of living - remain hot topics, and are, in part influenced by where you live.

Last month, research by property platform Twindig found that the average price in London was 79pc - around £233,994 - higher than the average price across England.

Property prices in cities tend to be higher than in more rural areas and although market towns like Dereham are becoming increasingly popular -thanks to its good amenities and excellent transport links - you can still get a lot for your money.

The rooms have high ceilings and are full of character - Credit: Minors & Brady

The property is beautifully decorated - Credit: Minors & Brady

The basement has been converted into a kitchen and dining room - Credit: Minors & Brady

This four-storey property is situated on Commercial Road and offers versatile living spaces and up to five bedrooms, as well as high ceilings and charming feature fireplaces.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, lounge and another reception room, which could also be used as a bedroom and features a fireplace, chimney breast and double doors leading into a courtyard garden.

Inside one of the bedrooms, which has a beautiful feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

The basement has been converted into a kitchen and dining room, with a separate utility space and a useful two-piece cloakroom.

The kitchen itself is well fitted, with base-level units, wood-effect work surfaces and a large free-standing range cooker, as well as space for an American fridge and freezer. There is also a good-sized dining space in the centre of the room, plus a completely separate dining room which sits towards the front of the home.

There are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom located off the first-floor landing, which are served by a family bathroom, and a further loft bedroom above.

The family bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside another of the bedrooms, featuring a wood floor and high ceiling - Credit: Minors & Brady

The rear courtyard garden is low-maintenance - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the rear of the property there is a large, low-maintenance courtyard garden, complete with a raised seating area and shrub borders.

Double wooden gates at the back lead to a private parking area, which offers space for up to two vehicles and can be accessed by a lane at the back.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS

Commercial Road, Dereham

Offers in excess of £350,000

Minors & Brady, 01362 700820

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk