News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

This £350k period home could be as much as £1m in London, says agent

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:15 PM May 5, 2022
Pretty brick period terrace off Commercial Road, Dereham, which is for sale for offers over £350,000

This four-storey period terrace in Dereham, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £350,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A period terrace has come up for sale in Dereham, Norfolk, for offers in excess of £350,000 - but according to estate agent Jamie Minors, the same home would fetch over £1m in London.

Posting on Instagram as @jamieminors_realestateagent, the director of Minors & Brady said: "This fabulous, four-storey period home comes to market with all the charm you’d expect from a home of this age.

"A property like this in London would be comfortably north of £1m, yet in Dereham with all of its amenities, it is available for only OIEO £350,000."

Mr Minors' comment comes at a time when property prices - and the cost of living - remain hot topics, and are, in part influenced by where you live.

Last month, research by property platform Twindig found that the average price in London was 79pc - around £233,994 - higher than the average price across England.

Property prices in cities tend to be higher than in more rural areas and although market towns like Dereham are becoming increasingly popular -thanks to its good amenities and excellent transport links - you can still get a lot for your money.

Double bedroom with period style fireplace in a 4-storey home for sale off Commercial Road, Dereham

The rooms have high ceilings and are full of character - Credit: Minors & Brady

Huge light and airy room with wooden floors in a 4-storey home for sale off Commercial Road, Dereham

The property is beautifully decorated - Credit: Minors & Brady

Basement kitchen with rustic tiled floors in a 4-bed terrace for sale off Commercial Road, Dereham

The basement has been converted into a kitchen and dining room - Credit: Minors & Brady

This four-storey property is situated on Commercial Road and offers versatile living spaces and up to five bedrooms, as well as high ceilings and charming feature fireplaces.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village
  2. 2 'He looked so sad' - Starving dog tied to tree and abandoned in beauty spot
  3. 3 'You don't need any money' - Welcome to the clothes swap shop
  1. 4 Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach
  2. 5 Developers' frustration at halt on new homes
  3. 6 'We've had a good run' - Couple put popular village butcher's up for sale
  4. 7 Enjoy Mediterranean dishes with views of Norfolk Broads at new bistro
  5. 8 Driver of crashed Audi found 'hugely' over the limit for two drugs
  6. 9 Sex offender who took pictures of girls at running events jailed
  7. 10 Future 50: Award-winning bakery to open two more sites this year 

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, lounge and another reception room, which could also be used as a bedroom and features a fireplace, chimney breast and double doors leading into a courtyard garden.

Huge bedroom with feature fireplace in a 4-storey period home for sale off Commercial Road, Dereham

Inside one of the bedrooms, which has a beautiful feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

The basement has been converted into a kitchen and dining room, with a separate utility space and a useful two-piece cloakroom.

The kitchen itself is well fitted, with base-level units, wood-effect work surfaces and a large free-standing range cooker, as well as space for an American fridge and freezer. There is also a good-sized dining space in the centre of the room, plus a completely separate dining room which sits towards the front of the home.

There are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom located off the first-floor landing, which are served by a family bathroom, and a further loft bedroom above. 

Fitted family bathroom in a 4-storey family home for sale off Commercial Road, Dereham, for £350k

The family bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

High ceilinged double bedroom in a 4-bed terrace for sale off Commercial Road, Dereham

Inside another of the bedrooms, featuring a wood floor and high ceiling - Credit: Minors & Brady

Cobblestone courtyard garden at the rear of a 4-storey terrace off Commercial Road, Dereham, which is up for sale for £350k

The rear courtyard garden is low-maintenance - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the rear of the property there is a large, low-maintenance courtyard garden, complete with a raised seating area and shrub borders.

Double wooden gates at the back lead to a private parking area, which offers space for up to two vehicles and can be accessed by a lane at the back.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS
Commercial Road, Dereham
Offers in excess of £350,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 700820
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Dereham News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Community Speed Watch volunteer

Village speeders in sights of police after almost 17,000 clocked

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Adam Hale-Sutton, seated second left, who with Chris Ketley, left, and Sam Thain, seated third left

Ukrainian families settle into Norfolk life with bank holiday BBQ

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The school run

Trial traffic ban at school drop-off times to begin this week

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The mash tun and spirit stills at the English Whisky Company at Roudham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant ceases trading at distillery visitor centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon