Rare home in former wartime sweet shop up for sale with 'secret' terrace

A four-bedroom home with distinctive 'shop front' style windows has come up for sale in Castle Acre for £600,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A four-bedroom home converted out of a former wartime sweet shop has come up for sale in Castle Acre, West Norfolk, for £600,000.



It is believed that in the 1940s, number 9, Bailey Street was a sweet shop, but it closed as a store in the late 1960s-1970s. It has been a home ever since but still retains its distinctive shop-style windows to the front.



Lee Shuardson, residential manager and divisional partner at Brown&Co in King’s Lynn, selling the property, says: “Brown&Co is delighted to offer this large, extensively refurbished period home for sale.

"Properties in Bailey Street are highly sought-after and rarely seen on the market and this property, a brief walk to the Bailey Gate and village centre, is an exceptional opportunity to buy in this historic village.”

The semi open-plan kitchen and living area - Credit: Brown&Co

Inside one of the four bright and airy bedrooms - Credit: Brown&Co

The entrance hall - Credit: Brown&Co

Inside, the property features an elegant reception hallway with oak flooring which leads to a boot and utility room and access into the open-plan living accommodation, which has a wood burning stove and restored wooden block flooring.



Beyond this is the kitchen, which is also partially open-plan to the living space.

The property also has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.



The house has been extensively refurbished and offers beautiful interiors throughout. It was fully renovated in 2017 with great attention to detail and style, and has the benefit of parking, a detached barn and an incredible ‘secret’ patio terrace with an elevated view over the impressive earthworks of Castle Acre Castle.

The open-plan living and dining area, which has been beautifully finished and decorated - Credit: Brown&Co

The dining area - Credit: Brown&Co

The 'secret' patio terrace which has been beautifully paved and planted - Credit: Brown&Co

Outside, there is access over a driveway to the parking area and a gate to the garden which has been beautifully paved and planted. The garden leads to the patio terrace.



The detached barn is a two-storey building used for storage on the ground floor. A spiral staircase leads to the first floor, which has a WC and shower room. The first floor has been used as a playroom and store.



For more details contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bailey Street, Castle Acre

Guide price: £600,000

Brown&Co, 01553 778059

www.brown-co.com

