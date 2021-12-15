Revealed: The highest house prices near Norfolk's 'outstanding' schools

New data has revealed 'outstanding'-rated schools are often found in areas with higher average house prices in the county. - Credit: Archant/PA

House prices can be pushed up by as much as 20pc in areas with good schools, an estate agent has said, as new data reveals where costs are highest.

'Outstanding' schools are one of the "key drivers" for housing demand in Norfolk and are one of the main factors when people decide where to live, according to a local estate agent.

Office for National Statistics data has been collated with schools watchdog Ofsted reports to reveal how much buyers pay on average in neighbourhoods with outstanding-rated schools.

The Priory area of north Norfolk has one of the highest house prices in the county, with property for sale near Langham Village School selling for an average of £465,000.

In and around Norwich, Eaton has the most expensive homes, with property for sale near Eaton Hall Specialist Academy and Cringleford Primary School costing an average of £415,000.

Wymondham has four outstanding schools in the area, including Browick Road Primary and Nursery School and Ashleigh Primary School and Nursery, where house prices can reach up to £350,000 on average.

Estate agents in the county are not surprised that outstanding schools are found in areas with high average house prices.

Natalie Howlett-Clarke, joint head of residential sales at Savills Norfolk - Credit: Savills

Natalie Howlett-Clarke, joint head of residential sales at Savills Norfolk, said: “Highly regarded schools have long been a key driver for housing demand and a huge proportion of buyers cite their children’s education as a key factor in their decisions about where to live.

"People will compromise on many things but when it comes to schools they will do everything in their power to ensure the best education for their children – and that often includes paying a premium in order to be close to primary or secondary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted.

"We see that in areas in and around Wymondham, for example, where demand is always strong because of the proximity to several primary schools and Wymondham College, but also in parts of Norwich like Christchurch Road, Lime Tree Road and Town Close Road because they are within a short distance of excellent schools."

Some areas buck the trend, such as in Gorleston-on-Sea, which has the outstanding Ormiston Venture Academy nearby but where the average property price is £165,000.

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown&Co - Credit: Steve Adams

Henry Cockerton, head of residential, Brown&Co, based in Holt, added: “Living near to a good school is one of the main reasons many people choose to move house.

"Not only do parents want their children to have the best education possible but they also want them to be in close vicinity of their school to make friends in the locality.

“Many schools have now relaxed the catchment area policies meaning children can attend from further afield, also easing the situation somewhat.

"However, I would still estimate that a house is worth between 10pc to 20pc more when it’s in walking distance of a good state or private school."