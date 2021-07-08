Huge barn converted into 'Mediterranean villa' is for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
A huge barn conversion that once appeared in a glossy interiors magazine has come up for sale for the first time in over 15 years.
Orchard Barn in Newton-in-the-Isle, near Wisbech on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border, is for sale with Sowerbys for £799,950 and is described as a "truly unique property."
It once featured in Ideal Homes' 25 Beautiful Homes magazine, where it was described as a 'Mediterranean villa'. Highlights include its vaulted ceilings, stone floors and oasis-like garden, which features palm trees, a covered veranda, courtyard and even a swimming pool with jacuzzi jets.
Inside, the barn has been cleverly divided into two separate wings.
Its east wing provides the sleeping quarters, which includes four double bedrooms, two en suites and separate bath and shower rooms, while the west wing offers a huge entertaining area. This centres around the beautifully fitted yet open-plan kitchen/dining room, before leading out into the courtyard.
Off the kitchen there is an inner hall which leads to a utility room, cloakroom and sitting room, which has full-height windows, a cosy log-burner and French doors that open out on to the veranda.
Completing the grounds is yet another garden which has a 100-year-old olive tree as a centre piece and plenty of space to relax, with bamboo and yew hedges, as well as a grapevine.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Newton-in-the-Isle, Wisbech
Price: £799,950
Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com
