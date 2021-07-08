News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge barn converted into 'Mediterranean villa' is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:06 PM July 8, 2021   
Large wooden decking area surrounding a crystal clear bright blue coloured jacuzzi style pool

A decking surrounds the pool - Credit: Sowerbys

A huge barn conversion that once appeared in a glossy interiors magazine has come up for sale for the first time in over 15 years.

Orchard Barn in Newton-in-the-Isle, near Wisbech on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border, is for sale with Sowerbys for £799,950 and is described as a "truly unique property."

Large L-shaped barn conversion opening onto decking with jacuzzi-style swimming pool and tropical gardens

Orchard Barn in Wisbech is on the market for the first time in over 15 years - Credit: Sowerbys

It once featured in Ideal Homes' 25 Beautiful Homes magazine, where it was described as a 'Mediterranean villa'. Highlights include its vaulted ceilings, stone floors and oasis-like garden, which features palm trees, a covered veranda, courtyard and even a swimming pool with jacuzzi jets.

Inside, the barn has been cleverly divided into two separate wings. 

Covered courtyard area outside a single-storey barn with flagstone tiles and al fresco dining furniture

The property has been described as a 'Mediterranean villa' due to its oasis-like gardens and pool - Credit: Sowerbys

Its east wing provides the sleeping quarters, which includes four double bedrooms, two en suites and separate bath and shower rooms, while the west wing offers a huge entertaining area. This centres around the beautifully fitted yet open-plan kitchen/dining room, before leading out into the courtyard.

Side of single-storey black-clad barn conversion with jacuzzi-style pool and two sun loungers

The gardens offer plenty of areas to relax in - Credit: Sowerbys

Off the kitchen there is an inner hall which leads to a utility room, cloakroom and sitting room, which has full-height windows, a cosy log-burner and French doors that open out on to the veranda.

Tropical inspired landscaped gardens with paths cutting through slate and a covered courtyard area

Inside the gardens, which have been carefully landscaped - Credit: Sowerbys

Completing the grounds is yet another garden which has a 100-year-old olive tree as a centre piece and plenty of space to relax, with bamboo and yew hedges, as well as a grapevine.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS
Newton-in-the-Isle, Wisbech
Price: £799,950
Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

