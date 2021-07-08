Huge barn converted into 'Mediterranean villa' is for sale

Published: 5:06 PM July 8, 2021

A huge barn conversion that once appeared in a glossy interiors magazine has come up for sale for the first time in over 15 years.

Orchard Barn in Newton-in-the-Isle, near Wisbech on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border, is for sale with Sowerbys for £799,950 and is described as a "truly unique property."

Orchard Barn in Wisbech is on the market for the first time in over 15 years - Credit: Sowerbys

It once featured in Ideal Homes' 25 Beautiful Homes magazine, where it was described as a 'Mediterranean villa'. Highlights include its vaulted ceilings, stone floors and oasis-like garden, which features palm trees, a covered veranda, courtyard and even a swimming pool with jacuzzi jets.

Inside, the barn has been cleverly divided into two separate wings.

The property has been described as a 'Mediterranean villa' due to its oasis-like gardens and pool - Credit: Sowerbys

Its east wing provides the sleeping quarters, which includes four double bedrooms, two en suites and separate bath and shower rooms, while the west wing offers a huge entertaining area. This centres around the beautifully fitted yet open-plan kitchen/dining room, before leading out into the courtyard.

The gardens offer plenty of areas to relax in - Credit: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

Off the kitchen there is an inner hall which leads to a utility room, cloakroom and sitting room, which has full-height windows, a cosy log-burner and French doors that open out on to the veranda.

Inside the gardens, which have been carefully landscaped - Credit: Sowerbys

Completing the grounds is yet another garden which has a 100-year-old olive tree as a centre piece and plenty of space to relax, with bamboo and yew hedges, as well as a grapevine.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Newton-in-the-Isle, Wisbech

Price: £799,950

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.