Historic miller's house goes up for sale - and it needs renovating

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:06 PM November 26, 2021
The Old Mill House, Swafield, which is for sale for £745,000

The Old Mill House, Swafield, is in need of renovation - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A rare opportunity to acquire a former miller's home, now in need of a full renovation, has come up for sale in Swafield, near North Walsham, for offers in excess of £745,000.

The Old Mill House is Grade II listed and in need of some TLC. Selling agents Strutt & Parker say that the property, which dates back to the mid-18th century and once served the now-demolished watermill, offers "significant scope to create a fantastic family home".

Alterations, including a two-storey extension at the rear, are believed to have been added to the property in the early 19th century, and although it now requires a full renovation, the house still boasts a number of distinctive period features – including dados, cornicing and picture rails and an oil-fired Aga in the kitchen.

Yellow country-style kitchen with traditional Aga in a 6-bed millhouse for sale in Swafield, Norfolk

The kitchen, complete with oil-fired Aga - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Huge reception room with brick fireplace in a 6-bed 18th century home for sale in Swafield, Norfolk

Inside one of the reception rooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Huge reception room with bright yellow wallpaper in a 6-bed home in need of renovation for sale in Swafield

The main house requires a total renovation - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Dated bathroom in need of renovation in a 6-bed millhouse for sale in Swafield, Norfolk

Inside the bathroom - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The house has six bedrooms arranged over the first and second floors, and on the ground floor there are two reception rooms, a conservatory and a kitchen and utility room.

Outside, the house sits centrally in its grounds and is approached by a gravel drive. To the south west of the house there is a two-storey, two-bedroom cottage, which is currently occupied by a protected tenant.

The cottage offers good-sized accommodation and has its own garden and a large garage.

The gardens and grounds at The Old Mill House extend to around four acres and are mainly laid to lawn and interspersed with a mixture of trees – including some fine specimen beech trees.

There is also a small orchard and the potential to create a lovely, well-stocked garden. 

Sweeping driveway in front of Old Mill House, Swafield, which is for sale for £745,000

The property offers ample off-road parking - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Huge lawn behind historic millhouse in Swafield which is for sale for £745,000

The property comes with a paddock and several outbuildings included - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Huge sweeping lawn and tree in front of The Old Mill House, Swafield, which has six bedrooms and is for sale

The property sits in around four acres with sweeping lawns - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Pretty cottage in grounds of a six-bedroom 18th century home in need of renovation for sale in Swafield

The property also includes a two-storey, two-bedroom cottage - Credit: Strutt & Parker

To the north of the house there is a paddock, which could be suitable for equestrian use, along with extensive outbuildings.

For more information, please contact Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS
Swafield, North Walsham
Offers in excess of £745,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 883607, www.struttandparker.com

