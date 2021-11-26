Historic miller's house goes up for sale - and it needs renovating

The Old Mill House, Swafield, is in need of renovation - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A rare opportunity to acquire a former miller's home, now in need of a full renovation, has come up for sale in Swafield, near North Walsham, for offers in excess of £745,000.

The Old Mill House is Grade II listed and in need of some TLC. Selling agents Strutt & Parker say that the property, which dates back to the mid-18th century and once served the now-demolished watermill, offers "significant scope to create a fantastic family home".

Alterations, including a two-storey extension at the rear, are believed to have been added to the property in the early 19th century, and although it now requires a full renovation, the house still boasts a number of distinctive period features – including dados, cornicing and picture rails and an oil-fired Aga in the kitchen.

The house has six bedrooms arranged over the first and second floors, and on the ground floor there are two reception rooms, a conservatory and a kitchen and utility room.

Outside, the house sits centrally in its grounds and is approached by a gravel drive. To the south west of the house there is a two-storey, two-bedroom cottage, which is currently occupied by a protected tenant.

The cottage offers good-sized accommodation and has its own garden and a large garage.

The gardens and grounds at The Old Mill House extend to around four acres and are mainly laid to lawn and interspersed with a mixture of trees – including some fine specimen beech trees.

There is also a small orchard and the potential to create a lovely, well-stocked garden.

To the north of the house there is a paddock, which could be suitable for equestrian use, along with extensive outbuildings.

PROPERTY FACTS

Swafield, North Walsham

Offers in excess of £745,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 883607, www.struttandparker.com

