See inside this £400,000 Norwich townhouse with river views
- Credit: Watsons
A four-bedroom townhouse overlooking a Norwich river has come up for sale with Watsons at a guide price of £400,000.
The property was constructed in 2001 as part of Old Laundry Court, a development of just 25 homes north west of the city centre, which enjoy private communal gardens and views over the River Wensum.
Selling agents Watsons say that the property, which is available with no onward chain, would make an "ideal family home or investment".
Inside, accommodation is arranged over three storeys and includes a shower room and utility room on the ground floor, plus a home office or potential fourth bedroom.
There is a bright and airy lounge/diner on the first floor, which features French doors leading on to a small balcony, and a well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances.
On the top floor there is a master bedroom with en suite shower room and a separate dressing area, as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there are two single garages, providing parking for up to two vehicles, and a paved courtyard that overlooks the river and riverside walks.
There is also a well-kept communal garden, complete with a seating area for residents.
Old Laundry Court is situated just off Heigham Street, around 1.5 miles from the city centre, and is well-served by a good range of local amenities.
Contact Watsons for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Old Laundry Court, Norwich
Guide price: £400,000
Watsons, 01603 950076, www.watsons-property.co.uk