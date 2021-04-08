News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this £400,000 Norwich townhouse with river views

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:30 PM April 8, 2021    Updated: 3:01 PM April 8, 2021
Exterior photograph of a rendered three-storey townhouse with balcony terrace and grass border out the front

A four-bedroom townhouse overlooking the River Wensum, north west of Norwich, has come up for sale - Credit: Watsons

A four-bedroom townhouse overlooking a Norwich river has come up for sale with Watsons at a guide price of £400,000.

The property was constructed in 2001 as part of Old Laundry Court, a development of just 25 homes north west of the city centre, which enjoy private communal gardens and views over the River Wensum.

Photograph showing a contemporary townhouse situated on the side of a river bank on the outskirts of Norwich

The property overlooks the River Wensum - Credit: Watsons

Selling agents Watsons say that the property, which is available with no onward chain, would make an "ideal family home or investment". 

Inside, accommodation is arranged over three storeys and includes a shower room and utility room on the ground floor, plus a home office or potential fourth bedroom.

Photograph showing a reception room with French doors leading to an outdoor terrace overlooking the river

Accommodation is arranged over three floors, with a balcony on the second - Credit: Watsons

There is a bright and airy lounge/diner on the first floor, which features French doors leading on to a small balcony, and a well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances.

On the top floor there is a master bedroom with en suite shower room and a separate dressing area, as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Photograph showing the inside of a kitchen with wall-to-wall kitchen cabinets, blue tiling and an electric oven

The first-floor kitchen is well-fitted with a range of cabinets, tiled walls and integrated appliances - Credit: Watsons

Outside, there are two single garages, providing parking for up to two vehicles, and a paved courtyard that overlooks the river and riverside walks. 

There is also a well-kept communal garden, complete with a seating area for residents.

Photograph showing a modern bathroom with white suite including panelled bath with shower over, WC and sink

The family bathroom at this four-bedroom terrace for sale at Old Laundry Court, Norwich - Credit: Watsons

Old Laundry Court is situated just off Heigham Street, around 1.5 miles from the city centre, and is well-served by a good range of local amenities.

Photograph showing exterior of a row of urban townhouses overlooking the river front

The property is set within well-kept communal gardens and enjoys lovely views over the river - Credit: Watsons

Contact Watsons for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Old Laundry Court, Norwich
Guide price: £400,000
Watsons, 01603 950076, www.watsons-property.co.uk 
 

