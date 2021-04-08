See inside this £400,000 Norwich townhouse with river views

Published: 2:30 PM April 8, 2021 Updated: 3:01 PM April 8, 2021

A four-bedroom townhouse overlooking the River Wensum, north west of Norwich, has come up for sale - Credit: Watsons

A four-bedroom townhouse overlooking a Norwich river has come up for sale with Watsons at a guide price of £400,000.

The property was constructed in 2001 as part of Old Laundry Court, a development of just 25 homes north west of the city centre, which enjoy private communal gardens and views over the River Wensum.

The property overlooks the River Wensum - Credit: Watsons

Selling agents Watsons say that the property, which is available with no onward chain, would make an "ideal family home or investment".

Inside, accommodation is arranged over three storeys and includes a shower room and utility room on the ground floor, plus a home office or potential fourth bedroom.

Accommodation is arranged over three floors, with a balcony on the second - Credit: Watsons

There is a bright and airy lounge/diner on the first floor, which features French doors leading on to a small balcony, and a well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances.

You may also want to watch:

On the top floor there is a master bedroom with en suite shower room and a separate dressing area, as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The first-floor kitchen is well-fitted with a range of cabinets, tiled walls and integrated appliances - Credit: Watsons

Outside, there are two single garages, providing parking for up to two vehicles, and a paved courtyard that overlooks the river and riverside walks.

There is also a well-kept communal garden, complete with a seating area for residents.

The family bathroom at this four-bedroom terrace for sale at Old Laundry Court, Norwich - Credit: Watsons

Old Laundry Court is situated just off Heigham Street, around 1.5 miles from the city centre, and is well-served by a good range of local amenities.

The property is set within well-kept communal gardens and enjoys lovely views over the river - Credit: Watsons

Contact Watsons for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Old Laundry Court, Norwich

Guide price: £400,000

Watsons, 01603 950076, www.watsons-property.co.uk

