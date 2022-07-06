News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Unusual' cottage for sale in one of Norfolk's smuggling villages

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:07 PM July 6, 2022
Brick cottage with slate roof off Church Street, Northrepps, which is for sale at auction for £250k

The Old Club House, off Church Street in Northrepps, is listed at a guide of £250,000-£275,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A three-bed property in Northrepps near Cromer will go under the hammer at auction later this month, priced at a guide of £250,000-£275,000.

Selling agents Brown&Co describe the property, which is constructed of brick under a slate roof, as an "attractive and unusual" cottage which comes with a single-storey extension.

Known as The Old Club House, Brown&Co say the property will be of interest to owner occupiers or investors and is in reasonable condition throughout, although it could do with some updating.

Accommodation includes a sitting room and kitchen, with mezzanine above, as well as three bedrooms, a bathroom and cloakroom.

Living room with vaulted arched ceiling rafters and mezzanine at a 3-bed cottage in Northrepps for sale

The property features a kitchen and living room with a small mezzanine above - Credit: Brown&Co

Living area with feature fireplace and arched alcoves in a 3-bed cottage for sale at auction in Northrepps

The living room has a feature fireplace and arched alcoves - Credit: Brown&Co

The cottage is also attached to a neighbouring property by a small portion of brickwork.

The gardens are fairly private and mainly laid to lawn, and the property also has its own garage and drive.

View from a mezzanine at The Old Club House, a three-bed cottage for sale in Northrepps near Cromer

Overlooking the living space from the mezzanine above - Credit: Brown&Co

Large overgrown garden surrounding a three-bed brick cottage for sale at auction in Northrepps near Cromer

The gardens surrounding the property are mainly private and laid to lawn - Credit: Brown&Co

It is one of several auction properties for sale in Northrepps, a village situated around three miles from Cromer and once connected to a notorious smuggling ring.

Other lots include a three-bed brick and flint cottage on Crossdale Street, also guided at £250,000-£275,000, and a brick and flint end terrace on Church Street, which is guided at £125,000-£150,000. 

Bidding opens for all three properties at 11am on July 19 and finishes the following day.

For more information, contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Street, Northrepps
Guide price: £250,000-£275,000
Brown&Co, 01603 950197
www.brown-co.com

Owen Sennitt
Louisa Baldwin
Stuart Anderson
Simon Parkin