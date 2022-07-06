'Unusual' cottage for sale in one of Norfolk's smuggling villages

The Old Club House, off Church Street in Northrepps, is listed at a guide of £250,000-£275,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A three-bed property in Northrepps near Cromer will go under the hammer at auction later this month, priced at a guide of £250,000-£275,000.

Selling agents Brown&Co describe the property, which is constructed of brick under a slate roof, as an "attractive and unusual" cottage which comes with a single-storey extension.

Known as The Old Club House, Brown&Co say the property will be of interest to owner occupiers or investors and is in reasonable condition throughout, although it could do with some updating.

Accommodation includes a sitting room and kitchen, with mezzanine above, as well as three bedrooms, a bathroom and cloakroom.

The property features a kitchen and living room with a small mezzanine above - Credit: Brown&Co

The living room has a feature fireplace and arched alcoves - Credit: Brown&Co

The cottage is also attached to a neighbouring property by a small portion of brickwork.

The gardens are fairly private and mainly laid to lawn, and the property also has its own garage and drive.

Overlooking the living space from the mezzanine above - Credit: Brown&Co

The gardens surrounding the property are mainly private and laid to lawn - Credit: Brown&Co

It is one of several auction properties for sale in Northrepps, a village situated around three miles from Cromer and once connected to a notorious smuggling ring.

Other lots include a three-bed brick and flint cottage on Crossdale Street, also guided at £250,000-£275,000, and a brick and flint end terrace on Church Street, which is guided at £125,000-£150,000.

Bidding opens for all three properties at 11am on July 19 and finishes the following day.

For more information, contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Street, Northrepps

Guide price: £250,000-£275,000

Brown&Co, 01603 950197

www.brown-co.com

