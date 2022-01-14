News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Custom-built six-bedroom home with indoor slide on the market for £900,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:25 PM January 14, 2022
Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

The six-bed home in Silver Street in Besthorpe - Credit: Millbanks

A six-bedroom custom-built house with an indoor slide near Attleborough is on the market for £900,000.

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

The front hall of the property - Credit: Millbanks

The 4,000 sq ft home, in Silver Street in Besthorpe, was built to the specification of the current and only owners over the last two years.

There is underfloor heating on the ground floor as well as a special feature in one of the rooms - a spiral slide.

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

One of the rooms contains a spiral slide from a mezzanine floor. - Credit: Millbanks

The property is reached through electric double gates onto a tarmacked driveway.

The front garden has raised flower beds and gates to the rear garden.

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

The kitchen, with a large island and double-sided fireplace - Credit: Millbanks

The ground floor comprises of the entrance hall, study, lounge, kitchen diner with a double-sided log burner, utility room, and playroom.

There are also three storage cupboards and a toilet.

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

The dining room in the living space, opening out onto the patio - Credit: Millbanks

The first floor has four bedrooms - all with en-suites, two sharing a dressing room and two with balconies.

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

One of the first floor bedrooms, with access to a balcony overlooking the garden - Credit: Millbanks

Two storage cupboards and two further bedrooms, one with an en suite, can be found on the second floor. 

The hallway also has the entrance to the slide that ends in one of the first floor rooms.

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

One of the upstairs bedrooms, with a free-standing shower and sink - Credit: Millbanks

The attached garage is connected to the utility room and has two storage cupboards and a shower room.

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

One of the loft bedrooms, with skylight windows - Credit: Millbanks

The garden can been reached via the patio which is connected to both the kitchen and the lounge, which has bi-folding doors.

An oak pergola and a purpose-built kitchen area can also be found in the garden. 

Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

The garden of the property, with a patio area, an oak pergola and a purpose built kitchen area - Credit: Millbanks

PROPERTY FACTS

Silver Street, Besthorpe

Guide Price: £900,000

Millbanks, 01953 453838, www.millbanks.com

