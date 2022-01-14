Custom-built six-bedroom home with indoor slide on the market for £900,000

The six-bed home in Silver Street in Besthorpe - Credit: Millbanks

A six-bedroom custom-built house with an indoor slide near Attleborough is on the market for £900,000.

The front hall of the property

The 4,000 sq ft home, in Silver Street in Besthorpe, was built to the specification of the current and only owners over the last two years.

There is underfloor heating on the ground floor as well as a special feature in one of the rooms - a spiral slide.

One of the rooms contains a spiral slide from a mezzanine floor.

The property is reached through electric double gates onto a tarmacked driveway.

The front garden has raised flower beds and gates to the rear garden.

The kitchen, with a large island and double-sided fireplace

The ground floor comprises of the entrance hall, study, lounge, kitchen diner with a double-sided log burner, utility room, and playroom.

There are also three storage cupboards and a toilet.

The dining room in the living space, opening out onto the patio

The first floor has four bedrooms - all with en-suites, two sharing a dressing room and two with balconies.

One of the first floor bedrooms, with access to a balcony overlooking the garden

Two storage cupboards and two further bedrooms, one with an en suite, can be found on the second floor.

The hallway also has the entrance to the slide that ends in one of the first floor rooms.

One of the upstairs bedrooms, with a free-standing shower and sink

The attached garage is connected to the utility room and has two storage cupboards and a shower room.

One of the loft bedrooms, with skylight windows

The garden can been reached via the patio which is connected to both the kitchen and the lounge, which has bi-folding doors.

An oak pergola and a purpose-built kitchen area can also be found in the garden.

The garden of the property, with a patio area, an oak pergola and a purpose built kitchen area

PROPERTY FACTS

Silver Street, Besthorpe

Guide Price: £900,000

Millbanks, 01953 453838, www.millbanks.com