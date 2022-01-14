Custom-built six-bedroom home with indoor slide on the market for £900,000
- Credit: Millbanks
A six-bedroom custom-built house with an indoor slide near Attleborough is on the market for £900,000.
The 4,000 sq ft home, in Silver Street in Besthorpe, was built to the specification of the current and only owners over the last two years.
There is underfloor heating on the ground floor as well as a special feature in one of the rooms - a spiral slide.
The property is reached through electric double gates onto a tarmacked driveway.
The front garden has raised flower beds and gates to the rear garden.
The ground floor comprises of the entrance hall, study, lounge, kitchen diner with a double-sided log burner, utility room, and playroom.
There are also three storage cupboards and a toilet.
The first floor has four bedrooms - all with en-suites, two sharing a dressing room and two with balconies.
Two storage cupboards and two further bedrooms, one with an en suite, can be found on the second floor.
The hallway also has the entrance to the slide that ends in one of the first floor rooms.
The attached garage is connected to the utility room and has two storage cupboards and a shower room.
The garden can been reached via the patio which is connected to both the kitchen and the lounge, which has bi-folding doors.
An oak pergola and a purpose-built kitchen area can also be found in the garden.
PROPERTY FACTS
Silver Street, Besthorpe
Guide Price: £900,000
Millbanks, 01953 453838, www.millbanks.com