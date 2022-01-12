News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six-bed vicarage for sale near Broads for £1.65m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:00 AM January 12, 2022
Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

The property is a former vicarage to St Michael and All Angels Church on Church Road in Barton Turf - Credit: Strutt and Parker

A "well-presented" Victorian vicarage on the edge of the Broads has hit the market for £1.65m.

The six-bed is made of red brick with a slate roof and is up for sale with estate agents Strutt and Parker.

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

The vicarage and outbuildings. The drive is separated from the garden by a brick wall - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

The entrance hall has its original mosaic tiling from when it was built in the Victorian era. - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Located in Barton Turf, the old vicarage is a stones throw from the village church, St Michael and All Angels Church. It is also less than a mile from the nearest broad — Limekiln Dyke.

The property retains many of its original features, including high ceilings, wooden sash windows and mosaic tiling in the entrance hall.

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

The sitting room in the vicarage, with a fireplace, large windows and French doors to the garden - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

The kitchen in the vicarage, with a large range cooker and stone worktops - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The ground floor contains a study and a snug, the drawing room, the sitting room, the dining room, the kitchen and breakfast room as well as a conservatory.

The drawing and sitting room both have wood-burning stoves and French doors that open on to the garden.

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

The conservatory of the vicarage, with French doors out to the garden and views of surrounding fields - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

The main bedroom in the vicarage, which has a bay window, a small fireplace and an ensuite - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The first floor has six bedrooms, three with ensuites, as well as two family bathrooms.

The old Coach House was converted into a three-bed annex. There are three bedrooms, one with an ensuite, as well as a sitting room, a kitchen and a bathroom.

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

The ensuite for bedroom two in the vicarage - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

Bedroom four in the vicarage, with a small fireplace - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Next to the Coach House is a summer house which is used as a home office.

The vicarage is set in 3.23 acres of land. The gardens are mostly lawn and run around the property. There is a pond as well as broadleaf and coniferous trees.

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

The ensuite for the master bedroom in the vicarage, with a shower and a free-standing bath - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Old Vicarage, Barton Turf, Norfolk

Bedroom two in the vicarage, which has a bay window and an ensuite - Credit: Strutt and Parker

It is approached along a long tree-lined driveway and has a graveled area for parking. The outbuildings contain two workshops, a double garage, a utility room and a garden storeroom.

In total, the property has 5,867sq ft of space.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Road, Barton Turf

Guide Price: £1,650,000

Strutt and Parker, 01603 883602, www.struttandparker.com

Wroxham News

