Six-bed vicarage for sale near Broads for £1.65m

The property is a former vicarage to St Michael and All Angels Church on Church Road in Barton Turf - Credit: Strutt and Parker

A "well-presented" Victorian vicarage on the edge of the Broads has hit the market for £1.65m.

The six-bed is made of red brick with a slate roof and is up for sale with estate agents Strutt and Parker.

The vicarage and outbuildings. The drive is separated from the garden by a brick wall - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The entrance hall has its original mosaic tiling from when it was built in the Victorian era. - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Located in Barton Turf, the old vicarage is a stones throw from the village church, St Michael and All Angels Church. It is also less than a mile from the nearest broad — Limekiln Dyke.

The property retains many of its original features, including high ceilings, wooden sash windows and mosaic tiling in the entrance hall.

The sitting room in the vicarage, with a fireplace, large windows and French doors to the garden - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The kitchen in the vicarage, with a large range cooker and stone worktops - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The ground floor contains a study and a snug, the drawing room, the sitting room, the dining room, the kitchen and breakfast room as well as a conservatory.

The drawing and sitting room both have wood-burning stoves and French doors that open on to the garden.

The conservatory of the vicarage, with French doors out to the garden and views of surrounding fields - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The main bedroom in the vicarage, which has a bay window, a small fireplace and an ensuite - Credit: Strutt and Parker

The first floor has six bedrooms, three with ensuites, as well as two family bathrooms.

The old Coach House was converted into a three-bed annex. There are three bedrooms, one with an ensuite, as well as a sitting room, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The ensuite for bedroom two in the vicarage - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Bedroom four in the vicarage, with a small fireplace - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Next to the Coach House is a summer house which is used as a home office.

The vicarage is set in 3.23 acres of land. The gardens are mostly lawn and run around the property. There is a pond as well as broadleaf and coniferous trees.

The ensuite for the master bedroom in the vicarage, with a shower and a free-standing bath - Credit: Strutt and Parker

Bedroom two in the vicarage, which has a bay window and an ensuite - Credit: Strutt and Parker

It is approached along a long tree-lined driveway and has a graveled area for parking. The outbuildings contain two workshops, a double garage, a utility room and a garden storeroom.

In total, the property has 5,867sq ft of space.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Road, Barton Turf

Guide Price: £1,650,000

Strutt and Parker, 01603 883602, www.struttandparker.com