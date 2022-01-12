Six-bed vicarage for sale near Broads for £1.65m
- Credit: Strutt and Parker
A "well-presented" Victorian vicarage on the edge of the Broads has hit the market for £1.65m.
The six-bed is made of red brick with a slate roof and is up for sale with estate agents Strutt and Parker.
Located in Barton Turf, the old vicarage is a stones throw from the village church, St Michael and All Angels Church. It is also less than a mile from the nearest broad — Limekiln Dyke.
The property retains many of its original features, including high ceilings, wooden sash windows and mosaic tiling in the entrance hall.
The ground floor contains a study and a snug, the drawing room, the sitting room, the dining room, the kitchen and breakfast room as well as a conservatory.
The drawing and sitting room both have wood-burning stoves and French doors that open on to the garden.
The first floor has six bedrooms, three with ensuites, as well as two family bathrooms.
The old Coach House was converted into a three-bed annex. There are three bedrooms, one with an ensuite, as well as a sitting room, a kitchen and a bathroom.
Next to the Coach House is a summer house which is used as a home office.
The vicarage is set in 3.23 acres of land. The gardens are mostly lawn and run around the property. There is a pond as well as broadleaf and coniferous trees.
It is approached along a long tree-lined driveway and has a graveled area for parking. The outbuildings contain two workshops, a double garage, a utility room and a garden storeroom.
In total, the property has 5,867sq ft of space.
PROPERTY FACTS
Church Road, Barton Turf
Guide Price: £1,650,000
Strutt and Parker, 01603 883602, www.struttandparker.com