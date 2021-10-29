News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: Farmhouse in Norfolk Broads on sale for £1.3m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:04 PM October 29, 2021
See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling Norfolk

The farmhouse and barn conversions - Credit: Savills

This farmhouse with five potential luxury lets, located in Hickling within the Broads National Park, is on sale for £1.3m.

See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling Norfolk

The reception room in the main house - Credit: Savills

Meadow Farm is made up of a collection of 18th-century farmhouses and converted grain barns.

See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling Norfolk

The reception room in the main house, with french doors to the patio - Credit: Savills

The property opens to an entrance hall which leads into the dining room.

It has a fireplace and French doors to the garden.

See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling Norfolk

The kitchen in the main house - Credit: Savills

The farmhouse kitchen has two skylights and leads into the breakfast room.

There is also a pantry and utility room.

See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling Norfolk

The principal bedroom - Credit: Savills

To the right of the property is a boot room, a study, a bedroom and an annexe.

The annexe has a small kitchen area, a bathroom and a mezzanine bedroom on the first floor with a skylight. 

See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling Norfolk

The annexe - Credit: Savills

The first floor contains two of the four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes, a dressing room and a bathroom. 

See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling Norfolk

The holiday lets, with individual gardens - Credit: Savills

There is also an outbuilding which has been converted into luxury holiday lets.

On the ground floor there are four self-contained units. Two of them have two bedrooms and the other two have one.

All four have a kitchen, living area and a bathroom.

See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling Norfolk

One of the holiday lets - Credit: Savills

The property is in three acres of land made up of meadow, garden and woodland - all located within the Broads National Park.

The private gardens have herb and lavender beds and a large patio.

See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling Norfolk

The formal gardens of the main house - Credit: Savills

The grounds have a Caravan Club certification and the outbuildings have their own courtyard and three have hot tubs.

See inside Meadow Farm, Hickling, Norfolk

Part of the three acres of land attached to the property. - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Heath Road, Hickling

Guide Price: £1,300,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Norfolk Broads News
East Norfolk News

