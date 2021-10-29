Property spotlight: Farmhouse in Norfolk Broads on sale for £1.3m

This farmhouse with five potential luxury lets, located in Hickling within the Broads National Park, is on sale for £1.3m.

The reception room in the main house - Credit: Savills

Meadow Farm is made up of a collection of 18th-century farmhouses and converted grain barns.

The reception room in the main house, with french doors to the patio - Credit: Savills

The property opens to an entrance hall which leads into the dining room.

It has a fireplace and French doors to the garden.

The kitchen in the main house - Credit: Savills

The farmhouse kitchen has two skylights and leads into the breakfast room.

There is also a pantry and utility room.

The principal bedroom - Credit: Savills

To the right of the property is a boot room, a study, a bedroom and an annexe.

The annexe has a small kitchen area, a bathroom and a mezzanine bedroom on the first floor with a skylight.

The annexe - Credit: Savills

The first floor contains two of the four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes, a dressing room and a bathroom.

The holiday lets, with individual gardens - Credit: Savills

There is also an outbuilding which has been converted into luxury holiday lets.

On the ground floor there are four self-contained units. Two of them have two bedrooms and the other two have one.

All four have a kitchen, living area and a bathroom.

One of the holiday lets - Credit: Savills

The property is in three acres of land made up of meadow, garden and woodland - all located within the Broads National Park.

The private gardens have herb and lavender beds and a large patio.

The formal gardens of the main house - Credit: Savills

The grounds have a Caravan Club certification and the outbuildings have their own courtyard and three have hot tubs.

Part of the three acres of land attached to the property. - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Heath Road, Hickling

Guide Price: £1,300,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.