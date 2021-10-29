Property spotlight: Farmhouse in Norfolk Broads on sale for £1.3m
- Credit: Savills
This farmhouse with five potential luxury lets, located in Hickling within the Broads National Park, is on sale for £1.3m.
Meadow Farm is made up of a collection of 18th-century farmhouses and converted grain barns.
The property opens to an entrance hall which leads into the dining room.
It has a fireplace and French doors to the garden.
The farmhouse kitchen has two skylights and leads into the breakfast room.
There is also a pantry and utility room.
To the right of the property is a boot room, a study, a bedroom and an annexe.
The annexe has a small kitchen area, a bathroom and a mezzanine bedroom on the first floor with a skylight.
The first floor contains two of the four bedrooms and the family bathroom.
The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes, a dressing room and a bathroom.
There is also an outbuilding which has been converted into luxury holiday lets.
On the ground floor there are four self-contained units. Two of them have two bedrooms and the other two have one.
All four have a kitchen, living area and a bathroom.
The property is in three acres of land made up of meadow, garden and woodland - all located within the Broads National Park.
The private gardens have herb and lavender beds and a large patio.
The grounds have a Caravan Club certification and the outbuildings have their own courtyard and three have hot tubs.
PROPERTY FACTS
Heath Road, Hickling
Guide Price: £1,300,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com
