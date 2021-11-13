Promotion

The concrete-effect kitchen in the three-bedroom Lansdown property provides a real contrast with the wooden floor - Credit: Lovell Homes

‘Located in the sought-after market village of Acle, developer Lovell Homes has launched its new development, St Edmund’s Park, with appointments available to view two stunning show homes and visit the marketing suite.

Known as the gateway of the Broads, Acle is abundant with river walks thanks to the picturesque Norfolk Broads and is just a short drive from beaches including Caister-on-Sea and Great Yarmouth. It’s also just 11 miles from Norwich city centre and enjoys excellent transport links, making it ideal for people working or enjoying all that city life offers.

The stylish four-bedroom Silverdale at Lovell Homes St Edmund’s Park development in Acle - Credit: Lovell Homes

A range of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, plus the ever-popular two- and three-bedroom bungalows are available, with buying options including the government-backed Help to Buy scheme.

Lovell’s senior sales executive, David Methold, grew up in the village and said: “Acle is a stunning location with great facilities for families; there are lots of amenities and things to do. St Edmund’s Park is within walking distance of the schools and town centre, which has excellent road and rail links – the railway station is only a few minutes’ walk away.

“There’s a real community feel to the place. The opening of our show homes provides the opportunity to see first-hand the style and quality of our homes, and find out more about this exciting new Acle development. People interested should contact us now as homes are already being snapped up and early-bird registrations taken.”

Lovell has teamed up with Norfolk County Council’s Repton Property Developments for these homes.

The show homes comprise the stylish 4-bedroom Silverdale and 3-bedroom Lansdown, both of which typify the style, quality and value inherent in every Lovell home.

Lovell has worked with Norwich-based interior specialists, Home Stagers, on the bright and contemporary design of the show homes. “We styled two show homes at St Edmund’s Park, one to appeal to those with young families, and the other for couples and professionals,” explains Home Stagers owner, Collette Hanlon.

“The four-bedroom Silverdale has a nature-inspired theme and we brought the outside into the design with lots of greenery, botanical elements and foliage in the decoration as we were inspired by the surrounding countryside and beautiful fields and hedgerows that surround the site.

The four-bedroom Silverdale property has a nature-inspired theme, with lots of greenery, botanical elements and foliage in the decoration - Credit: Lovell Homes

“With many people working from home and teenagers needing study space, we also added that element into the design, showing off all the space the design of the house allows, including a desk and chair in the sitting room, too.

“We also take a lot of inspiration from the seasons and there is a definite autumn vibe, which also makes the home feel cosy. The large kitchen overlooks the garden and the colour palette reflects the outdoors and leads seamlessly into the rear garden. This house has a dining room, which is quite a luxury in new homes, and so we created a feeling of opulence and glamour for entertaining.

The Silverdale show home has a dining room which has been designed with a feeling of opulence and glamour for entertaining - Credit: Lovell Homes

“Look out for the fun animal theme in the younger children’s room and bugs and leaves in the teenage one! Our styling in the master bedroom is very calm and gentle to promote a serene environment and also has a luxurious feel.

The master bedroom in the Silverdale show home is very calm and gentle to promote a serene environment and also has a luxurious feel - Credit: Lovell Homes

“The three-bedroom Lansdown follows a more Scandi design with a colour palette of greys, green and cream. The concrete-effect kitchen provides a real contrast with the wooden floor and there is a younger feel to the kitchen with a table and benches. We created lots of textures and played to the strengths of the home, including the master room overlooking the garden.”

Lovell carefully selects some of the finest areas to build its award-winning 5 star homes designed for modern living, with a variety of stylish houses for everyone, from families to empty nesters, young professionals and those about to embark on their first step on the property ladder. Lovell uses sustainable products wherever possible, including highly energy-efficient air source heat pumps.

The properties at St Edmund’s Park, located on Norwich Road, are available to personalise upon reservation with Lovell Homes’ Inspirations range, allowing homeowners to start customising before their home is complete, subject to build stage.

Lovell Homes can assist buyers with a variety of home moving schemes*, including the Government-backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme is also available for first time buyers.

Prices start from £275,000 for a three-bedroom home. St Edmund’s Park is open by appointment only, 10am-5pm Thursday to Monday.

Lovell Homes has a range of stylish developments across Norfolk and Suffolk, including in Wymondham, Newton St Faith, Walsham-le-Willows and Holt.

For more information visit www.lovell.co.uk or call 01493 222335.

*T&Cs apply