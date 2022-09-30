First look at the new homes coming up for sale in fast-growing Norfolk town

The semi-detached 'The Cedar' will be one of 13 house types at Matthew Homes' new development in Attleborough - Credit: Bidwells/Matthew Homes

The first properties at Matthew Homes' new White House Park development in Attleborough will launch to the market soon - marking the first time in recent years that the Hertfordshire-based, family-owned developer has built in Norfolk.

White House Park is a new development of 165 homes on Old Buckenham Road, Attleborough. Located close to the train station, on the eastern edge of the town, the scheme will offer 13 different house types and cater to the needs of various types of buyers, including those getting on to the property ladder for the first time, and families, second-steppers and downsizers alike.

Some of the layouts will offer contemporary, open-plan living spaces while others are designed with formal dining rooms, and the designs also embrace 21st century living, with workspaces or separate studies accommodating those working from home.

A CGI impression of what The Chestnut house type will look like at Matthew Homes' new development in Attleborough - Credit: Bidwells/Matthew Homes

Construction at the site is currently underway and it's expected that the show home will be available towards the end of the year - although selling agent, Bidwells, is inviting prospective buyers to register their interest now to become the first to hear more about the development ahead of its official launch.



Christine Cope, area sales manager from Matthew Homes, said: “It’s a real pleasure to be returning to Norfolk; it’s a location we know fondly, having built a number of schemes around Wymondham a few years ago. Our classic style and well-proportioned traditional homes sit well in the local area.”



Marc Langdon, partner at Bidwells, said: “White House Park is an ideal development for our time.

Several new development are under construction in Attleborough and completions at Matthew Homes' development on Old Buckenham Road are expected by the end of the year - Credit: Bidwells/Matthew Homes

“With a wealth of facilities offered in Attleborough, it’s no wonder that Matthew Homes chose to come to Attleborough as their springboard back into Norfolk after a short break.



"These two-, three- and four-bedroom properties are currently under construction with the first anticipated completions at the turn of the year.

"With such good commuter access, either via road or rail to Norwich and Cambridge and everywhere in-between, we expect interest to come from far and wide.”



To register your interest, call Bidwells on 01603 229428 or e-mail Bidwells at whpsales@bidwells.co.uk. Alternatively you can visit the Matthew Homes website at www.matthew-homes.com and register to be the first to find out further information when it becomes available.

