Georgian vicarage with four bedrooms and two gardens on sale for £875k
- Credit: Jackson-Stops
A Georgian vicarage near Harleston, with two gardens and four bedrooms, is on the market for £875,000.
Believed to date back to the 18th century, the Old Vicarage is a Grade II listed home built with red brick under a pantile roof.
There is a range of period features throughout including high ceilings, fireplaces, picture rails and balustrade stairs.
The house opens to the front hall which has access to the sitting room and dining room, both with feature fireplaces, as well as the study which has a door to the garden.
The middle of the house is made up of a large open-plan kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen, with French doors to the garden, is part of a modern extension.
To the back, there is also is a large family room with access to the garden, a laundry room, a pantry and a cellar.
Upstairs are four bedrooms, two smaller and two larger, and the family bathroom which has a panelled bath.
The master bedroom has a feature fireplace and an ensuite with a free-standing bath and a shower.
To the left of the Old Vicarage there is a garden with a side terrace. There is also a former coach house that could be used for storage or could be developed.
To the right is a more formal walled garden with a seating area, grapevines and a fig tree.
The house backs onto fields and has wide countryside views through mature trees.
The Old Vicarage is in Needham, a village near Harleston that's 10 miles from Diss and Bungay and 22 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
High Road, Needham
Guide price: £875,000
Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218, www.jackson-stops.co.uk