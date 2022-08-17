News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Georgian vicarage with four bedrooms and two gardens on sale for £875k



Grace Piercy

Published: 8:00 AM August 17, 2022


This Georgian vicarage in Needham is on the market for £875k - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A Georgian vicarage near Harleston, with two gardens and four bedrooms, is on the market for £875,000. 

Believed to date back to the 18th century, the Old Vicarage is a Grade II listed home built with red brick under a pantile roof.

xxx_02_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The sitting room looks to the front of the house - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_03_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The dining room is one of the main rooms in the original house - Credit: Jackson-Stops

There is a range of period features throughout including high ceilings, fireplaces, picture rails and balustrade stairs.

The house opens to the front hall which has access to the sitting room and dining room, both with feature fireplaces, as well as the study which has a door to the garden.

xxx_04_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The study has a door to the left-side garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_05_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The kitchen is in the extension and has French doors to the garden - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The middle of the house is made up of a large open-plan kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen, with French doors to the garden, is part of a modern extension.

To the back, there is also is a large family room with access to the garden, a laundry room, a pantry and a cellar.

xxx_06_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The breakfast room connected to the kitchen - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_07_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The family room in the extension - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Upstairs are four bedrooms, two smaller and two larger, and the family bathroom which has a panelled bath. 

The master bedroom has a feature fireplace and an ensuite with a free-standing bath and a shower.

xxx_08_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

One of the two larger bedrooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_09_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The master bedroom's ensuite - Credit: Jackson-Stops

To the left of the Old Vicarage there is a garden with a side terrace. There is also a former coach house that could be used for storage or could be developed.

To the right is a more formal walled garden with a seating area, grapevines and a fig tree.

xxx_10_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

One of the two smaller bedrooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_11_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The left-side garden is larger and contains the former coach house - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The house backs onto fields and has wide countryside views through mature trees.

The Old Vicarage is in Needham, a village near Harleston that's 10 miles from Diss and Bungay and 22 miles from Norwich.

xxx_12_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The more formal garden is lawn with a central patio - Credit: Jackson-Stops

xxx_13_oldvicarage_needham_aug22

The house backs onto fields giving countryside views - Credit: Jackson-Stops

PROPERTY FACTS

High Road, Needham

Guide price: £875,000

Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218, www.jackson-stops.co.uk




