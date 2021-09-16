News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: See inside cottage with sea views on sale for £475,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:26 PM September 16, 2021   
Sea View Road, Mundesley

The property on Sea View Road, Mundesley

A cottage in Mundesley with a kitchen designed like a boat cabin is on the market for £475,000.

Sea View Road, Mundesley

The sitting room

The cottage, in Sea View Road, has a front porch which leads to a study room with an original fireplace. The ground floor also contains a sitting room with a wood burner, a large bay window, and French doors to the garden.

Sea View Road, Mundesley

The dining room

There is also a dining room which has sea views, a shower room, and a kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen is designed to reflect the interior of a boat cabin.

Sea View Road, Mundesley

The kitchen and breakfast room

The first floor contains four bedrooms and a bathroom. The master bedroom has a sea view which can be seen from the window seat.

Sea View Road, Mundesley

The view from the second floor

The garden is tiered and has a raised decking area. The back of the garden, which is currently being used to grow vegetables, has natural hedging and a view of the sea.

Sea View Road, Mundesley

One of the bathrooms

There is also an array of outbuildings, including a 22-foot workshop.

Sea View Road, Mundesley

One of the bedrooms

Sea View Road, Mundesley

The garden, with a view of the ocean

PROPERTY FACTS

Sea View Road, Mundesley

Guide Price: £475,000

Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk

