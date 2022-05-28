See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours
- Credit: Warners Estate Agents
A four-bedroom home set in just under half an acre, and with no nearby neighbours, has come up for sale in a quiet village near Wymondham.
Mulberry House, in Morley St Botolph, is listed for sale with Warners Estate Agents for £797,000 and offers the best of both worlds: an idyllic location surrounded by farmland, as well as easy access to the nearby towns of Wymondham and Attleborough and the A11.
Its accommodation is spacious and includes three double bedrooms, including one en suite, as well as a family bathroom, two reception rooms, including a living room with a wood-burning stove, and an open-plan kitchen and diner. There is also a separate utility space and a downstairs cloakroom.
The property also has the advantage of a self-contained one-bedroom annexe within its grounds, featuring a kitchen, bedroom and lounge.
Loft spaces in both the main house and garage have also been partly converted, providing even more space.
Mulberry House is centrally positioned in its plot, which extends to around 0.45 acres and has landscaped gardens to all sides. It is predominantly laid to lawn with a pond, mature trees and a brick summer house.
For more information, contact Warners.
Most Read
- 1 EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks
- 2 Man claims supermarket fuel was contaminated as he reveals £200 repair bill
- 3 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 4 Scammers targeting Norfolk homes with fake parcel deliveries
- 5 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend
- 6 Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again
- 7 Norwich pub selling out on Sundays with new head chef's roast dinners
- 8 Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in Norfolk
- 9 Heavy delays on major Norfolk road after crash
- 10 'Our homes will be destroyed' - Neighbours' fears over proposed pylon route
PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Lane, Morley St Botolph
Price: £797,000
Warners Estate Agents, 01953 604431
www.warnersprop.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.