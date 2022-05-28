See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

The property is approached by a long drive way, adding to its idyllic 'out of the way' feel - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

A four-bedroom home set in just under half an acre, and with no nearby neighbours, has come up for sale in a quiet village near Wymondham.

Mulberry House, in Morley St Botolph, is listed for sale with Warners Estate Agents for £797,000 and offers the best of both worlds: an idyllic location surrounded by farmland, as well as easy access to the nearby towns of Wymondham and Attleborough and the A11.

Its accommodation is spacious and includes three double bedrooms, including one en suite, as well as a family bathroom, two reception rooms, including a living room with a wood-burning stove, and an open-plan kitchen and diner. There is also a separate utility space and a downstairs cloakroom.

The property also has the advantage of a self-contained one-bedroom annexe within its grounds, featuring a kitchen, bedroom and lounge.

Loft spaces in both the main house and garage have also been partly converted, providing even more space.

Mulberry House is centrally positioned in its plot, which extends to around 0.45 acres and has landscaped gardens to all sides. It is predominantly laid to lawn with a pond, mature trees and a brick summer house.

For more information, contact Warners.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hall Lane, Morley St Botolph

Price: £797,000

Warners Estate Agents, 01953 604431

www.warnersprop.com

