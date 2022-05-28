News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:00 AM May 28, 2022
Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

The property is approached by a long drive way, adding to its idyllic 'out of the way' feel - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

A four-bedroom home set in just under half an acre, and with no nearby neighbours, has come up for sale in a quiet village near Wymondham.

Mulberry House, in Morley St Botolph, is listed for sale with Warners Estate Agents for £797,000 and offers the best of both worlds: an idyllic location surrounded by farmland, as well as easy access to the nearby towns of Wymondham and Attleborough and the A11.

Large living room with timber ceiling beams in a 4-bed house for sale near Wymondham, Norfolk

The living room - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

Large entrance hall in a 4-bed home for sale in Morley St Botolph, Norfolk, for £795,000

The entrance hall - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

Large living room with patio doors in a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham, Norfolk

The living room features patio doors to the garden and a wood-burning stove - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

Its accommodation is spacious and includes three double bedrooms, including one en suite, as well as a family bathroom, two reception rooms, including a living room with a wood-burning stove, and an open-plan kitchen and diner. There is also a separate utility space and a downstairs cloakroom.

The property also has the advantage of a self-contained one-bedroom annexe within its grounds, featuring a kitchen, bedroom and lounge.

Fitted family kitchen in a 4-bed home for sale in Morley St Botolph, near Wymondham

The kitchen - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

Study and living space in a 4-bed family home for sale in Morley St Botolph, Wymondham

The property was built and designed in the 1970s - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

Loft spaces in both the main house and garage have also been partly converted, providing even more space.

Mulberry House is centrally positioned in its plot, which extends to around 0.45 acres and has landscaped gardens to all sides. It is predominantly laid to lawn with a pond, mature trees and a brick summer house.

The rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham, Norfolk

Mulberry House, Morley St Botolph, enjoys countryside views and grounds of around half an acre - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

Rear garden and patio at Mulberry House, Morley St Botolph, which is for sale for £795,000 near Wymondham

The gardens are mainly laid to lawn - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

Aerial photo overlooking a brick-built annex to Mulberry House near Wymondham

The property is surrounded by farmland and fields - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

View of Mulberry House, near Wymondham, which is on the market for £795,000

The property has a double and single garage with loft space above - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

For more information, contact Warners.

Most Read

  1. 1 EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks
  2. 2 Man claims supermarket fuel was contaminated as he reveals £200 repair bill
  3. 3 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
  1. 4 Scammers targeting Norfolk homes with fake parcel deliveries
  2. 5 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend
  3. 6 Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again
  4. 7 Norwich pub selling out on Sundays with new head chef's roast dinners
  5. 8 Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in Norfolk
  6. 9 Heavy delays on major Norfolk road after crash
  7. 10 'Our homes will be destroyed' - Neighbours' fears over proposed pylon route

PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Lane, Morley St Botolph
Price: £797,000
Warners Estate Agents, 01953 604431
www.warnersprop.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.


Wymondham News

Don't Miss

A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Mims Davies said Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) is "agile" enough to navigate Britain through a cost-of-living crisis

Cost of Living

Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
QEH

Man dies of collapsed lung after 'busy' hospital meant x-ray was missed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Civil marriages are not resuming in Norfolk until July 25, despite the government allowing ceremonie

Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon