Revealed: The most in demand postcodes in Norfolk so far this year

The most popular postcodes in Norfolk so far in 2022 have been revealed.

Purplebricks calculated the list from the number of viewings it had seen in each postcode on its website so far this year.

NR6, NR18, NR8 and NR13 all featured on the list.

Tom Clayton, from the residential sales team at Savills Norfolk, said the postcodes share several common characteristics that tick many of the boxes buyers have been looking for since the pandemic.

He said: “Homes in this part of the world remain relatively affordable when compared to other areas.

"There are some excellent schools and several well connected towns and villages with plenty of amenities – all within striking distance of lots of lovely countryside and the coast."

Here Mr Clayton explains why each of the postcodes have been so popular in 2022.

1. NR6

Where: Hellesdon, Old Catton, and Catton

"NR6 has always been popular due to its proximity to Norwich and now, with the opening of the NDR, access to the area has notably improved.

"Old Catton, a suburb of Norwich which makes up a large part of the postcode, is also regularly voted as one of the best places to live in the country."

2. NR18

Where: Wymondham, Ketteringham, Morley St Botolph, and Spooner Row

"To the south west of the city is NR18 and Wymondham, a popular market town that is well stocked in terms of amenities and has a train station with a direct route to Cambridge and thereby connecting to London.

"Wymondham College is also very well respected and sought after, while easy access to the A11 means you have great connectivity to Norwich and other parts of the region."

3. NR8

Where: Taverham, Drayton, Ringland, and Costessey

"NR8 lies to the north west of Norwich and includes villages such as Taverham, Drayton and Old Costessey. It is popular with both families and older couples, particularly because of its range of amenities.

"There is a great community spirit and good schools, all within close proximity to the city, yet it’s also relatively easy to get out towards the coast."

4. NR13

Where: Rackheath, Salhouse, Blofield, Brundall, Acle, and Reedham

"NR13 lies to the east of Norwich and covers parts of the Norfolk Broads, including Salhouse where properties have recently been selling very quickly.

"There is often strong buyer demand because of its proximity to the city, yet its countryside surroundings offer a great sense of peace and quiet."