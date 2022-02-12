Priciest streets to buy a home in the NR postcodes revealed

The three most expensive streets to buy a home in were all in the NR25 postcode, covering Cley, Wiveton and Blakeney - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

The most expensive streets to buy a home in Norfolk's NR postcodes have been revealed, with those in the north of the county coming out top.

Zetland Cottages in Cley, The Street in Wiveton and Old Rectory Lane in Blakeney are at the top of the list, followed by Newmarket Road and Church Avenue in Norwich.

The data has been compiled by Property Solvers, which has gathered five years' worth of sold house price data from HM Land Registry to plot the highest and lowest-priced homes across the NR postcodes.

The three streets with the highest prices all had the same postcode – NR25 – with three properties on Zetland Cottages selling for an average of £1,415,146, three on on The Street selling for an average of £1,185,000 and three on Old Rectory Lane selling for an average of £1,116,650.

Over the past five years, three properties on Old Rectory Lane in Blakeney have sold for an average of £1,116,650 - Credit: Archant

Four properties on Newmarket Road in Norwich also sold for an average of £1,097,500, and three sold on Church Avenue, also in Norwich, had an average price of £1,046,100.

Other areas with the priciest homes included Weybourne, Binham and Surlingham, and seven out of the ten most expensive streets had an average property price of over £1m.

The data also revealed the least expensive streets within the NR postcodes – many of which are located in and around Great Yarmouth.

Property Solvers gathered five years' worth of sold house price data from HM Land Registry to plot the highest and lowest-priced homes across the NR postcodes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some of the cheapest streets include Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth, where seven properties sold for an average of £55,000, The Hollies off Stanley Street in Lowestoft, where three properties sold for an average of £61,333, and Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft, where five properties sold for an average of £63,080.

Five properties in Norris Court, Norwich, sold for an average price of £63,200 and three in Old Bear Court, North Walsham, sold for an average of £67,166, highlighting the regional divide within the county.

Streets in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, pictured, have been home to some of the cheapest properties sold over the past five years, according to Property Solvers and data from HM Land Registry - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For fairness, Property Solvers ranked only the streets with more than three sales in the past five years, and will be updating the tool, which can be accessed here, with new data each month.

