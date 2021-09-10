See inside this 'wow factor' £1m bungalow for sale in Norwich
A 'wow factor' bungalow has come up for sale in Norwich after a stunning makeover.
The four-bedroom property on Telegraph Lane East has been transformed from an old-fashioned bungalow into a modern family home - and it's for sale for £1m.
The property used to be a part of the grounds of Heathside House, which was built for a former Lord Mayor of Norwich and sits in a conservation area.
According to selling agents Fine and Country, the owners found lots of artefacts from its past while they were carrying out the renovations, including glass bottles, plates and oyster shells.
A huge vaulted ceiling in the bungalow enhances its sense of space and light, particularly in the open-plan living area. The space includes a beautifully fitted kitchen with a large central island and breakfast bar and a range of high-tech appliances - including two dishwashers and an electric range cooker.
The master bedroom is particularly lovely, featuring a huge en suite bathroom and a separate dressing room, as well as patio doors that lead outside to a private courtyard.
There are three further bedrooms - two of which are en suites - and one also benefits from the use of a small kitchenette.
Outside, the grounds are gorgeous too, with plenty of parking at the front. A large landscaped garden sits at the rear, with lovely lawns, fruit trees, a water fountain and terrace, which the current owners use for family film nights, projecting films on to a large whitewashed wall. There is also a studio.
PROPERTY FACTS
Telegraph Lane East, Norwich
Offers in excess of £1,000,000
Fine & Country, 01603 950043, www.fineandcountry.com