See inside this 'wow factor' £1m bungalow for sale in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM September 10, 2021   
Large bungalow with huge windows in gorgeous gardens which is for sale for £1m on Telegraph Lane East, Norwich

This four-bedroom property on Telegraph Lane East, Norwich, is for sale for £1m

A 'wow factor' bungalow has come up for sale in Norwich after a stunning makeover.

The four-bedroom property on Telegraph Lane East has been transformed from an old-fashioned bungalow into a modern family home - and it's for sale for £1m.

The property used to be a part of the grounds of Heathside House, which was built for a former Lord Mayor of Norwich and sits in a conservation area.

According to selling agents Fine and Country, the owners found lots of artefacts from its past while they were carrying out the renovations, including glass bottles, plates and oyster shells.

Huge vaulted open-plan living space in a four-bed bungalow for sale in Norwich

Inside the beautiful open-plan living area at this four-bedroom property for sale on Telegraph Lane East

Sitting room with sloping roof in this million pound property for sale on Telegraph Lane East, Norwich

The property has been beautifully renovated to offer sleek and modern living space

Huge master bedroom with wooden floors, vaulted ceiling and patio doors in £1m property for sale in Norwich

Inside the master bedroom, which has access to its own private terrace

Huge contemporary bathroom with 'living wall' in a four-bed bungalow for sale in Norwich

A bathroom at this four-bedroom, four-bathroom property for sale on Telegraph Lane East, Norwich

A huge vaulted ceiling in the bungalow enhances its sense of space and light, particularly in the open-plan living area. The space includes a beautifully fitted kitchen with a large central island and breakfast bar and a range of high-tech appliances - including two dishwashers and an electric range cooker.

The master bedroom is particularly lovely, featuring a huge en suite bathroom and a separate dressing room, as well as patio doors that lead outside to a private courtyard.

Open plan dining area in this contemporary four bed home for sale on Telegraph Lane East, Norwich

The property offers lots of flexible living spaces

Beautiful bathroom with crane mural in a four-bed house for sale on Telegraph Lane East, Norwich

The property has been beautifully renovated

Exterior of white four-bedroom bungalow with a paved driveway for sale in Norwich

There is ample off-road parking at the front of the property

Patio terrace in the garden of a four-bedroom four-bathroom house for sale on Telegraph Lane East, Norwich

The landscaped gardens include a sheltered terrace

There are three further bedrooms - two of which are en suites - and one also benefits from the use of a small kitchenette.

Outside, the grounds are gorgeous too, with plenty of parking at the front. A large landscaped garden sits at the rear, with lovely lawns, fruit trees, a water fountain and terrace, which the current owners use for family film nights, projecting films on to a large whitewashed wall. There is also a studio.

Contact Fine & Country for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Telegraph Lane East, Norwich
Offers in excess of £1,000,000
Fine & Country, 01603 950043, www.fineandcountry.com

Norwich News
Norfolk

