'One off' property overlooking Whitlingham Country Park goes up for sale
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A million pound home with panoramic views over a Norfolk country park has come up for sale with no onward chain.
Selling agents Pymm & Co describe the four-bedroom detached family home on Ranson Road as a "truly one off" property, offering around 2,700 sq ft of living space and panoramic views, including over Whitlingham Country Park.
The original house dates back to the 1900s but has been extended to include a large entrance hall, three large reception rooms, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room and a galleried landing leading to four bedrooms.
The accommodation is said to be light and airy and the property includes lots of extras, too, including a games room, snug and heated outdoor swimming pool. It's described not just as a home but "the perfect secure family retreat."
The property is sunk into the landscape at the front, with a large driveway providing plenty of off-road parking and a garage.
At the rear there is a beautifully landscaped garden, offering use all year round, plus extensive lawns and a large patio.
PROPERTY FACTS
Ranson Road, Norwich
Offers over £1,000,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk
