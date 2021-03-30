News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'One off' property overlooking Whitlingham Country Park goes up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:15 PM March 30, 2021   
Photograph showing the exterior of a large brick-built home with sprawling lawns to the front and Norwich skyline

This million-pound property overlooks Whitlingham Country Park - Credit: Pymm & Co

A million pound home with panoramic views over a Norfolk country park has come up for sale with no onward chain.

Photograph showing the exterior of a large brick-built family home set on top of wide green sweeping lawns

This four-bedroom property on Ranson Road, Norwich, is for sale for offers over £1,000,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

Selling agents Pymm & Co describe the four-bedroom detached family home on Ranson Road as a "truly one off" property, offering around 2,700 sq ft of living space and panoramic views, including over Whitlingham Country Park.

Photograph showing a large open-plan reception room with grand fireplace, green walls and wooden floors

This four-bedroom property on Ranson Road, Norwich, is for sale for offers over £1,000,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

The original house dates back to the 1900s but has been extended to include a large entrance hall, three large reception rooms, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room and a galleried landing leading to four bedrooms. 

Photograph showing a modern open-plan living area with fake fur rug on wooden floorboards

The property has been beautifully renovated and offers over 2,700 sq ft of living space - Credit: Pymm & Co

The accommodation is said to be light and airy and the property includes lots of extras, too, including a games room, snug and heated outdoor swimming pool. It's described not just as a home but "the perfect secure family retreat."

Photograph showing a large white double bedroom with sash windows and a comfy-looking bed

There are four bedrooms at this property on Ranson Road, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

The property is sunk into the landscape at the front, with a large driveway providing plenty of off-road parking and a garage.

Photograph showing a large patio terrace with swimming pool glittering in the sun

The extensive grounds also contain a heated outdoor swimming pool - Credit: Pymm & Co

At the rear there is a beautifully landscaped garden, offering use all year round, plus extensive lawns and a large patio.

PROPERTY FACTS
Ranson Road, Norwich
Offers over £1,000,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk

