News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Rare chance to rent a fine dining restaurant - at a 'bargain' price

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:30 PM November 30, 2021
Exterior of a restaurant at 24 and 26 Middleton Street, Wymondham, which is up for sale

24 and 26 Middleton Street, Wymondham, is available to rent - Credit: Warners

A fine dining restaurant with a regular clientele and over 30 years of trading history has come up for rent in Wymondham, offering a 'ready made' opportunity for aspiring chefs.

24 and 26 Middleton Street is available to lease with Warners for £18,950 per year, exclusive of services and business rates.

Warners describe it as a "rare and bargain opportunity" for an aspiring chef, as it comes with a fitted kitchen and the opportunity to buy the existing fittings and fixtures for a further £10,000.

The restaurant was originally known as Number 24 and was opened in 1991 by Richard Hughes, who is now chef director at the Assembly House in Norwich.

The current owners have been at the restaurant for the past 19 years and are now looking to retire. 

Intimate dining space in a historic terrace on Middleton Street, Wymondham, which is up for rent

The premises are divided into three dining areas of varying sizes - Credit: Warners

Formal dining space in a small restaurant in Wymondham, Norfolk, which is up for rent

The restaurant is ready to lease immediately - Credit: Warners

Inside a formal restaurant space on Middleton Street, Wymondham, which is up for rent

There are three separate dining areas - Credit: Warners

Inside, the premises are set up with three separate dining areas, ideal for both large parties and intimate dining.

There is a large prep room and fully fitted kitchen, as well as a separate larder store currently housing a walk-in fridge.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
  2. 2 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  3. 3 Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash
  1. 4 ‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
  2. 5 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction
  3. 6 Shocking footage appears to show £100m Marham jet crashing off carrier
  4. 7 Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station
  5. 8 Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks
  6. 9 Plumber's plan for 'enormous' garage in his back garden rejected
  7. 10 Manchester City owner eyes Norfolk horse racing enterprise

The property is available to rent now, and its fully-equipped restaurant ready to trade immediately.

For more information, contact Warners on 01953 604431.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at the Day Boat Hire in Potter Heigham caused by high waters from the River Thurne. Picture

Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon