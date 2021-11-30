Rare chance to rent a fine dining restaurant - at a 'bargain' price

24 and 26 Middleton Street, Wymondham, is available to rent - Credit: Warners

A fine dining restaurant with a regular clientele and over 30 years of trading history has come up for rent in Wymondham, offering a 'ready made' opportunity for aspiring chefs.

24 and 26 Middleton Street is available to lease with Warners for £18,950 per year, exclusive of services and business rates.

Warners describe it as a "rare and bargain opportunity" for an aspiring chef, as it comes with a fitted kitchen and the opportunity to buy the existing fittings and fixtures for a further £10,000.

The restaurant was originally known as Number 24 and was opened in 1991 by Richard Hughes, who is now chef director at the Assembly House in Norwich.

The current owners have been at the restaurant for the past 19 years and are now looking to retire.

Inside, the premises are set up with three separate dining areas, ideal for both large parties and intimate dining.

There is a large prep room and fully fitted kitchen, as well as a separate larder store currently housing a walk-in fridge.

The property is available to rent now, and its fully-equipped restaurant ready to trade immediately.

For more information, contact Warners on 01953 604431.

