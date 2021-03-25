News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Maisonette once part of medieval merchant building for sale for £130,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:39 PM March 25, 2021   




An unusual opportunity to purchase a Grade I listed maisonette, with a tenant in situ, has become available in King’s Lynn.

The property is being offered for sale with William H Brown for offers over £130,000. It is situated in the town’s historic quarter, right off the quayside, and was originally part of a medieval merchant’s courtyard. 





Today, the home is a wonderful mix of old and new, with exposed beams throughout as well as an antique tiled hearth set around a log-effect gas fire in the lounge and a modern kitchen/diner.

The kitchen itself is well-fitted with a range of Shaker-style base and wall units, granite worktops and a ceramic sink. It also includes an electric double oven with induction hob, plus an integrated fridge, freezer and washing machine as well as a good-sized storage/pantry.





The property’s only bedroom can be found on the first floor and is open-plan. It includes beautiful timber beams to the roof trusses, an exposed brick feature wall and two dormer windows to the front and side. It also has a dressing area and a walk-in wardrobe, which has been thoughtfully fitted with bespoke shelving and hanging rails.





Situated next to the bedroom is a contemporary bathroom fitted with a corner shower, hand basin and low-level WC. It has been partly tiled and laid with a vinyl floor, there is plenty of storage space.





Outside, the one-bedroom maisonette enjoys access to a communal secret garden, and local shops, schools and leisure facilities are close by.







PROPERTY FACTS
Nelson Street, King's Lynn
Offers in excess of £130,000
William H Brown, 01553 771337, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

