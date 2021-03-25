Maisonette once part of medieval merchant building for sale for £130,000
- Credit: William H Brown
An unusual opportunity to purchase a Grade I listed maisonette, with a tenant in situ, has become available in King’s Lynn.
The property is being offered for sale with William H Brown for offers over £130,000. It is situated in the town’s historic quarter, right off the quayside, and was originally part of a medieval merchant’s courtyard.
Today, the home is a wonderful mix of old and new, with exposed beams throughout as well as an antique tiled hearth set around a log-effect gas fire in the lounge and a modern kitchen/diner.
The kitchen itself is well-fitted with a range of Shaker-style base and wall units, granite worktops and a ceramic sink. It also includes an electric double oven with induction hob, plus an integrated fridge, freezer and washing machine as well as a good-sized storage/pantry.
The property’s only bedroom can be found on the first floor and is open-plan. It includes beautiful timber beams to the roof trusses, an exposed brick feature wall and two dormer windows to the front and side. It also has a dressing area and a walk-in wardrobe, which has been thoughtfully fitted with bespoke shelving and hanging rails.
Situated next to the bedroom is a contemporary bathroom fitted with a corner shower, hand basin and low-level WC. It has been partly tiled and laid with a vinyl floor, there is plenty of storage space.
Outside, the one-bedroom maisonette enjoys access to a communal secret garden, and local shops, schools and leisure facilities are close by.
You may also want to watch:
PROPERTY FACTS
Nelson Street, King's Lynn
Offers in excess of £130,000
William H Brown, 01553 771337, www.williamhbrown.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death
- 2 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
- 3 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
- 4 Man who started dealing drugs after losing job jailed 28 months
- 5 Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland
- 6 Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath
- 7 Anger at 'wholesale destruction' of trees beside railway line
- 8 Norfolk's new temporary chief constable revealed
- 9 Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan
- 10 Funeral director's heartfelt thanks to hospital staff who saved her life