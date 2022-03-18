Finance firm pledges to plant trees to encourage more green mortgages

A Taverham-based financial services firm and a Watton-based house builder have come together to plant a tree – the first of 100 trees which will be planted in a new joint initiative with Royal Norwich.

Mark Burton, managing director of MCB Financial Services, and Paul LeGrice, managing director of Abel Homes, joined Royal Norwich chief executive James Stanley in planting a UK native Scots pine tree at Royal Norwich’s new course at Weston Longville.

The occasion came after MCB Financial Services provided a Green mortgage for a couple buying a new home at Abel Homes Swan’s Nest site in Swaffham.

The mortgage advisor has pledged to plant a new tree at Royal Norwich each time they complete a Green Mortgage, which offers buyers preferential mortgage terms on properties which are ‘A’ or ‘B’ rated for energy efficiency.

The initiative, which aims to plant a total of 100 trees at Royal Norwich, is designed to raise awareness of Green mortgage products becoming more readily available to consumers who are seeking more energy efficient homes.

MCB Financial Services is working closely with Watton-based Abel Homes, all of whose new homes are ‘A’ rated and thus eligible for Green mortgages.

Mark Burton, managing director of MCB Financial Services, said: “As a financial services company that has been established throughout Norfolk for near on 20 years, we are thrilled to have partnered with both Royal Norwich and Abel Homes in highlighting such an important and current topic, marked by the tree planting project for 2022.

“I feel it is very much our responsibility, as a local business which works within the financial services sector, to make our clients fully aware of how they can play their part in striving to become more climate aware, and I hope with this partnership with Royal Norwich we will be able to play our part in shaping the landscape that we all live and work amongst in Norfolk.”

Mr LeGrice added: “The benefits of buying an energy efficient home are very clear, both in terms of mitigating soaring energy costs, and in minimising the impact of homes on the environment.

“Green Mortgages are another way that buyers of sustainable homes can benefit from their positive choice, and this initiative to plant trees to raise the awareness of Green Mortgages is an excellent idea which we wholeheartedly support.”

“We’re delighted to be supporting this scheme and partnering with MCB Financial Services on sustainability and the long-term fight against climate change,” said James Stanley, chief executive of Royal Norwich.

“With every tree planted enough to offset around a tonne of carbon in its lifetime, the planting of over 100 trees at Royal Norwich by Green Mortgage customers will not only further enhance our beautiful 350-acre estate by creating even more special wildlife habitats, but also help significantly reduce homeowners’ very own carbon footprint.”

MCB and Royal Norwich aim to plant the 100 trees this year, as a landscape environment project, to demonstrate their commitment as partners in promoting sustainability and climate awareness in the local community and across the county.

