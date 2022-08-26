News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge family home with swimming pool and sunset views is for sale for £2m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:30 AM August 26, 2022
Marshbanks in Blakeney is made of brick and flint and on the market for £2m

Marshbanks off Morston Road in Blakeney is on the market at a guide price of £2m - Credit: Brown&Co

A five-bed home in one of the most sought-after areas of north Norfolk has come up for sale at a guide price of £2m - and according to Brown&Co's Vicki Foreman “likely to be one of the best houses to come to market in north Norfolk this year.” 

Marshbanks, which is located on Morston Road in Blakeney, is constructed of brick and flint. It dates back to the 1950s and is set in just over five acres.

“Good houses in this exceptional location seldom come up for sale,” she says. “Marshbanks offers so much that makes it extra special; it has fantastic views out over the marshes and beyond.  

“What also makes it even more unusual is that it is situated in just over five acres. It has direct access to the coastal path from a rear door which leads to open land – and then you’ve got the sun sets.” 

Sunset over Blakeney Quay, north Norfolk, near to where a 5-bed home called Marshbanks is for sale for £2m

The sun setting over Blakeney Quay, near to Marshbanks - Credit: Brown&Co

Aerial view over Blakeney in north Norfolk where a 5-bed home is for sale for £2m with Brown&Co

The property is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Norfolk - Credit: Brown&Co

Inside, it is arranged over three floors and off an entrance hallway there is a kitchen with a utility space, formal dining room and living room leading to a garden room. There is also a sun room, study and shower room.  

On the first floor there is a large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, offering far-reaching views, as well as two further double bedrooms, a shower room and bathroom. 

Formal reception room at Marshbanks, a 5-bed family home for sale off Morston Road in Blakeney for £2m

The home dates back to the 1950s and offers lots of flexible living space including several formal reception rooms - Credit: Brown&Co

Stairs lead up to two more double bedrooms on the second floor. 

But it’s outside that this property really excels. At the front there is a large gravelled driveway with a turning circle providing ample off road parking and there is a garage at the western gable. 

Bright light sun room with far-reaching views at a 5-bed property for sale off Morston Road, Blakeney, for £2m

The property has a sun room and a garden room and offers lovely, far-reaching views - Credit: Brown&Co

The beautiful formal gardens are interspersed with mature trees and various seating areas, including an upper patio which offers the perfect setting for al fresco dining. 

At the far end of the garden there is a secluded area boasting a swimming pool and a summer house.  

Aerial view of Marshbanks, off Morston Road in Blakeney, which is for sale at a guide price of £2m

The property sits in around five acres and includes a summerhouse and swimming pool in its gardens - Credit: Brown&Co

Pretty coastal garden at Marshbanks in Blakeney which sits in 5 acres and is on the market for £2m

The garden which looks out towards the coast - Credit: Brown&Co

For more information, contact Brown&Co. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Morston Road, Blakeney 
Guide price: £2,000,000 
Brown&Co, 01263 711167 
www.brown-co.com 

