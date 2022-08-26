Huge family home with swimming pool and sunset views is for sale for £2m
- Credit: Brown&Co
A five-bed home in one of the most sought-after areas of north Norfolk has come up for sale at a guide price of £2m - and according to Brown&Co's Vicki Foreman “likely to be one of the best houses to come to market in north Norfolk this year.”
Marshbanks, which is located on Morston Road in Blakeney, is constructed of brick and flint. It dates back to the 1950s and is set in just over five acres.
“Good houses in this exceptional location seldom come up for sale,” she says. “Marshbanks offers so much that makes it extra special; it has fantastic views out over the marshes and beyond.
“What also makes it even more unusual is that it is situated in just over five acres. It has direct access to the coastal path from a rear door which leads to open land – and then you’ve got the sun sets.”
Inside, it is arranged over three floors and off an entrance hallway there is a kitchen with a utility space, formal dining room and living room leading to a garden room. There is also a sun room, study and shower room.
On the first floor there is a large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, offering far-reaching views, as well as two further double bedrooms, a shower room and bathroom.
Stairs lead up to two more double bedrooms on the second floor.
But it’s outside that this property really excels. At the front there is a large gravelled driveway with a turning circle providing ample off road parking and there is a garage at the western gable.
The beautiful formal gardens are interspersed with mature trees and various seating areas, including an upper patio which offers the perfect setting for al fresco dining.
At the far end of the garden there is a secluded area boasting a swimming pool and a summer house.
For more information, contact Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Morston Road, Blakeney
Guide price: £2,000,000
Brown&Co, 01263 711167
www.brown-co.com
