Property spotlight: Riverside four-bed in mid-Norfolk for sale for £995k

This four-bed home in mid-Norfolk, with views of the River Yare and water meadows, is on sale for £995,000.

The home is approached via electric double gates and has off-road parking and a double garage.

The ground floor entrance hall has access to the reception room, the snug, and a toilet.

The snug has a fireplace and is connected to the kitchen and breakfast room as well as the almost 40 foot conservatory, which has views of the garden and river.

The reception room, which has a fireplace, also has access to the conservatory as well as to the family and dining area.

Also on the ground floor is the third-largest bedroom, with french doors to the garden, and the utility room and another toilet.

The first floor contains the principal bedroom, with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite.

There is also bedroom two, which has build-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

Accessed via the utility room, there is a studio space above the utility and dining area. This space could be used as an office space or a fourth bedroom. There is a bathroom off the utility room for the use of this bedroom.

The garden is south-facing, overlooking the River Yare and water meadows. There is also a patio for an outside dining area.

The property is located in Marlingford in mid-Norfolk, around six miles west of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bawburgh Road, Marlingford

Guide Price: £995,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

