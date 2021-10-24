News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: Riverside four-bed in mid-Norfolk for sale for £995k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 AM October 24, 2021   
Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

The properties, with the river at the bottom of the garden - Credit: Savills

This four-bed home in mid-Norfolk, with views of the River Yare and water meadows, is on sale for £995,000.

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

The front of the property - Credit: Savills

The home is approached via electric double gates and has off-road parking and a double garage.

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

The reception room - Credit: Savills

The ground floor entrance hall has access to the reception room, the snug, and a toilet.

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

The family room - Credit: Savills

The snug has a fireplace and is connected to the kitchen and breakfast room as well as the almost 40 foot conservatory, which has views of the garden and river.

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

The kitchen - Credit: Savills

The reception room, which has a fireplace, also has access to the conservatory as well as to the family and dining area.

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

The view from the back of the house - Credit: Savills

Also on the ground floor is the third-largest bedroom, with french doors to the garden, and the utility room and another toilet.

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

The master bedroom - Credit: Savills

The first floor contains the principal bedroom, with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite.

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

One of the three bathrooms - Credit: Savills

There is also bedroom two, which has build-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

One of the four bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Accessed via the utility room, there is a studio space above the utility and dining area. This space could be used as an office space or a fourth bedroom. There is a bathroom off the utility room for the use of this bedroom.

 

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

The view from upstairs - Credit: Savills

The garden is south-facing, overlooking the River Yare and water meadows. There is also a patio for an outside dining area. 

Bamburgh Lane, Marlingford

The view of the garden, from the patio - Credit: Savills

The property is located in Marlingford in mid-Norfolk, around six miles west of Norwich. 

PROPERTY FACTS

Bawburgh Road, Marlingford

Guide Price: £995,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

