Norfolk farmhouse in need of renovation for sale by auction

Published: 4:30 PM July 15, 2021

Manor Farm, Carbrooke, will go up for sale with Auction House East Anglia later this month - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A large period farmhouse with an attached cottage and half an acre of gardens will go under the hammer later this month - and it would make an ideal renovation project.



The impressive Grade II listed, three-storey farmhouse in Carbrooke near Thetford requires full modernisation and is for sale at a guide price of £225,000-£250,000. The online auction will take place on Wednesday, July 28.

The rear of the farmhouse, which has an adjoining two-storey cottage - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is set in around half an acre of gardens - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside Manor Farm, which is in need of refurbishment - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, say that the main house has well-proportioned living accommodation and would make a "delightful" family home, with the potential to create a self-contained two-bed annex or separate dwelling to the rear – for which full planning permission has been granted.



The current property, which has three first-floor bedrooms and three attic rooms, retains a number of charming period features and also includes separate sitting and dining rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room.



The adjoining cottage offers three bedrooms off a first-floor landing, as well as a sitting room, kitchen, study and bathroom.

The property is in need of renovation and refurbishment to bring it up to date - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Manor Farm and its adjoining cottage is in need of modernisation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The bathroom has timber beam detailing but is in need of modernisation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

One of the bedrooms, which is a good-sized double - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The lot is situated in a plot of around half an acre and joins the former farm access and land, which has consent for a small-scale residential development.



Comprehensive amenities can be found in the nearby towns of Watton and Dereham.

For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100 or visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

PROPERTY FACTS

Willow Corner, Carbrooke

Guide price: £225,000-£250,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

