News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Norfolk farmhouse in need of renovation for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:30 PM July 15, 2021   
Brick-built period farmhouse set in large lawned gardens with overgrown shrubs

Manor Farm, Carbrooke, will go up for sale with Auction House East Anglia later this month - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A large period farmhouse with an attached cottage and half an acre of gardens will go under the hammer later this month - and it would make an ideal renovation project.

The impressive Grade II listed, three-storey farmhouse in Carbrooke near Thetford requires full modernisation and is for sale at a guide price of £225,000-£250,000. The online auction will take place on Wednesday, July 28.

Rear view of whitewashed brick-built farmhouse with adjoining cottage

The rear of the farmhouse, which has an adjoining two-storey cottage - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

View from first-floor window overlooking large gardens enclosed by hedges and mainly laid to lawn

The property is set in around half an acre of gardens - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large reception room with one window, built-in cupboard, door to stairs in need of refurbishment

Inside Manor Farm, which is in need of refurbishment - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Kitchen/breakfast room with table and chairs, worktops and cupboards in need of redecoration

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, say that the main house has well-proportioned living accommodation and would make a "delightful" family home, with the potential to create a self-contained two-bed annex or separate dwelling to the rear – for which full planning permission has been granted.

The current property, which has three first-floor bedrooms and three attic rooms, retains a number of charming period features and also includes separate sitting and dining rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room.

The adjoining cottage offers three bedrooms off a first-floor landing, as well as a sitting room, kitchen, study and bathroom.

Large aged reception room with two sofas, rug, bright red carpet in need of renovation

The property is in need of renovation and refurbishment to bring it up to date - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large semi dilapitated farmhouse in overgrown shrubland under a blue sky

Manor Farm and its adjoining cottage is in need of modernisation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large farmhouse style bathroom with wood panelled bath, sink, shelving, toilet and timber beam detailing

The bathroom has timber beam detailing but is in need of modernisation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Pink painted farmhouse style bedroom with timber detailing and a double bed in the centre

One of the bedrooms, which is a good-sized double - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The lot is situated in a plot of around half an acre and joins the former farm access and land, which has consent for a small-scale residential development. 

Comprehensive amenities can be found in the nearby towns of Watton and Dereham.

For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100 or visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

PROPERTY FACTS
Willow Corner, Carbrooke
Guide price: £225,000-£250,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

You may also want to watch:

Thetford News
Norfolk
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Center Parks Elveden, Norfolk and Suffolk

Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Pretty brick-built Victorian style gate-keeper's lodge behind iron railings

Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DE

Coronavirus | Updated

'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus