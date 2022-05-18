Cafe and shop along Norfolk Broads up for sale with 'rare opportunity'

Ludham Bridge Stores by the River Ant is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A cafe and shop in the heart of the Norfolk Broads is offering a "rare investment opportunity" as it goes on the market for £350,000.

Ludham Bridge Stores, with views of the River Ant, will go up for auction on June, 15, with Auction House East Anglia.

The sale of the site will also include Wayfarers Cafe, a two-bedroom flat and a kiosk.

Ludham Bridge Stores and Wayfarers Cafe which overlooks the River Ant is up for sale. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

But any potential buyer will have the option to knock it all down.

It comes after the business's current owner, Nick Guyton, from Bure Court Properties, was granted planning permission from the Broads Authority for the demolition to make way for a new store, shop, flat and three holiday lets.

But the 75-year-old, from Rollesby, said he has decided to step down as he hopes to spend more time with his family.

"It's one of the best locations on the Broads," he said.

Ludham Bridge Stores which overlooks the River Ant is up for sale. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

"There is more free mooring at Ludham Bridge than anywhere else.

"And after three years of trying to get planning permission, we have now succeeded.

"The new plans will see a new café next to the river, with a veranda upstairs and fantastic views across the river and marshes.

"The shop will be located where the café is currently and there will also be three holiday stays.

A new cafe, shop, flat and three holiday lets could be built at Ludham Bridge. Please note: This design has not been updated to suit the revised design which received permission. - Credit: WT Design

"I’m very pleased that the plans have been passed and the Broads can look forward to a good future."

Ludham Bridge Stores, which is currently operating, includes a storeroom, shop, kitchen rear entrance and toilet.

Wayfarers Cafe, which has been closed since October, consists of a kitchen, prep area, rear entrance and toilets.

The self-contained flat, accessed via the cafe, includes a kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms, sitting room and balcony.

There is also ample off road parking and outbuildings to the rear.

Ludham Bridge Stores and Wayfarers Cafe which overlooks the River Ant is up for sale. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Full planning permission was approved by The Broads Authority on March 17 for the proposed demolition of the existing Ludham Bridge Stores and Wayfares Cafe and the erection of a replacement building and extension to accommodate a new cafe and store, alongside three proposed holiday lets to the rear.

The plans were approved with a series of conditions, including one that ensures the apartments can only be used for holiday stays.