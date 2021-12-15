Norfolk Broads home with bedroom balcony and river views is for sale

This three-storey, two-bedroom house in Horning is for sale at a guide price of £400,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A two-bedroom home occupying a "fantastic" position in Horning, in the Norfolk Broads, has come up for sale at a guide price of £400,000 – complete with amazing river views.

Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property, which is for sale with no onward chain, also offers the opportunity for future development, as the existing floors could be reconfigured to create more space.

Accommodation currently includes an entrance hall and L-shaped lounge and diner, which looks out over the village green and has patio doors to a courtyard garden.

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted and includes wall and base units, matching work surfaces and built-in appliances, such as a range-style cooker, dishwasher, fridge and wine cooler.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and is a large double. It has plenty of built-in wardrobe space as well as patio doors that lead outside and on to the south-facing balcony, which takes in amazing views over the village green and the nearby river.

There is also a study on this floor, which could be converted into a small single bedroom, if required, as well as a family bathroom with a panelled bath and a separate walk-in shower cubicle.

The second bedroom is also a good-sized double and has plenty of storage space as well as access to a small cloakroom.



Outside, the property has a low maintenance courtyard garden and well-stocked flower beds to the front.

PROPERTY FACTS

Lower Street, Horning

Guide price: £400,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

