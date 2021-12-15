News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk Broads home with bedroom balcony and river views is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:34 PM December 15, 2021
Three-storey house with balcony for sale in Horning, Norfolk Broads, for £400,000

This three-storey, two-bedroom house in Horning is for sale at a guide price of £400,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A two-bedroom home occupying a "fantastic" position in Horning, in the Norfolk Broads, has come up for sale at a guide price of £400,000 – complete with amazing river views.

Selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property, which is for sale with no onward chain, also offers the opportunity for future development, as the existing floors could be reconfigured to create more space.

Accommodation currently includes an entrance hall and L-shaped lounge and diner, which looks out over the village green and has patio doors to a courtyard garden.

Modern fitted galley-style kitchen in a 2-bed home for sale in Horning on the Norfolk Broads

The kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

Modern galley-style kitchen leading into the dining area of a two-bed house for sale in Horning, Norfolk

The kitchen leading into the open-plan living/dining area - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted and includes wall and base units, matching work surfaces and built-in appliances, such as a range-style cooker, dishwasher, fridge and wine cooler.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and is a large double. It has plenty of built-in wardrobe space as well as patio doors that lead outside and on to the south-facing balcony, which takes in amazing views over the village green and the nearby river.

There is also a study on this floor, which could be converted into a small single bedroom, if required, as well as a family bathroom with a panelled bath and a separate walk-in shower cubicle.

View from the balcony at a two-bed home for sale in Horning on the Norfolk Broads

The balcony offers lovely views over the village green and river - Credit: Minors & Brady

Day boat on the river in Horning, on the Norfolk Broads, where a 2-bed home is for sale for £400,000

The river is just a short walk away – and can be seen from the balcony - Credit: Minors & Brady

The second bedroom is also a good-sized double and has plenty of storage space as well as access to a small cloakroom.

Outside, the property has a low maintenance courtyard garden and well-stocked flower beds to the front.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS
Lower Street, Horning
Guide price: £400,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

