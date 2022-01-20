'Fixer upper' lodge home goes up for sale near Norwich city centre

A two-bedroom chalet-style lodge has come up for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, two miles from Norwich - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An early 20th century chalet-style lodge will go under the hammer at auction next month – and it's a great fixer upper.



The two-bedroom property is situated off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, around two miles from the centre of Norwich and close to the River Yare. It is listed at a guide price of £170,000-£190,000.

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor - both of which require modernisation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It has two upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, says it is believed to date from around 1910 and has been let to the same tenant for 30 years. It is now to be sold with vacant possession and requires modernisation throughout.



The property benefits from electric heating and an off-road parking space – as well as the potential to create more.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, pantry and utility room, with two bedrooms and a bathroom located upstairs.

There is also a small side garden to either side, and a separate yard area at the back.

The property dates back to the early 20th century - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property requires complete renovation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Viewings can be arranged via Auction House East Anglia's Norwich office, with the next one taking place on Monday, January 24.

The online livestreamed auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, February 9.

PROPERTY FACTS

Yarmouth Road, Norwich

Guide price: £170,000-£190,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100,

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.