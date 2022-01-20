News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Fixer upper' lodge home goes up for sale near Norwich city centre

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:15 PM January 20, 2022
Updated: 5:16 PM January 20, 2022
Pretty 20th century lodge style property off Yarmouth Road, Norwich, which is for sale by auction

A two-bedroom chalet-style lodge has come up for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, two miles from Norwich - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An early 20th century chalet-style lodge will go under the hammer at auction next month – and it's a great fixer upper.

The two-bedroom property is situated off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, around two miles from the centre of Norwich and close to the River Yare. It is listed at a guide price of £170,000-£190,000.

Reception room with fireplace and wooden floors in need of renovation in a property for sale by auction in Norwich

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor - both of which require modernisation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large bedroom with feature fireplace in need of modernisation in a two-bed home for sale by auction in Norwich

It has two upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, says it is believed to date from around 1910 and has been let to the same tenant for 30 years. It is now to be sold with vacant possession and requires modernisation throughout.

The property benefits from electric heating and an off-road parking space – as well as the potential to create more.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, pantry and utility room, with two bedrooms and a bathroom located upstairs.

There is also a small side garden to either side, and a separate yard area at the back.

Brick built 20th century lodge off Yarmouth Road in Norwich which is for sale by auction

The property dates back to the early 20th century - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Landing in a chalet-style lodge property for sale by auction off Yarmouth Road, Norwich

The property requires complete renovation - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Viewings can be arranged via Auction House East Anglia's Norwich office, with the next one taking place on Monday, January 24.

The online livestreamed auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, February 9.

PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Norwich
Guide price: £170,000-£190,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100,
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

