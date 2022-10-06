Huge country house with over 12 acres and a pool for sale for £2.85m

A Grade II listed house dating back to the late 18th century has come up for sale near Loddon in Norfolk for £2.85m.

Loddon Hall is Grade II listed and sits in over 12 acres. It occupies a commanding position within its grounds with a tree-lined avenue to the south.

It is available for sale with Strutt & Parker in two lots – the huge country house, with 12.5 acres of gardens and two additional cottages for £2.85m or the country house, 12 acres and one cottage for £2.35m.

The property is so noteworthy that it was mentioned in Nikolaus Pevsner’s Buildings of England series and offers immaculate symmetry, with five bays of superb sash windows greeting you as you approach.

The actual entrance is no less impressive, featuring two Tuscan columns either side of the porch, a central doorway with pilasters and the front door which is glazed and nestled under its original semi-circular fanlight.

Owing to its age, the home has a number of beautiful period features, including fine fireplaces, working shutters, cornicing work and elegant room dimensions – and, of course, the high ceilings that are so typical of the period. Although the house has been well-maintained by its current owner, it could still benefit from some modernisation upstairs.

The ground floor is divided into two wings, with a morning room, dining room and games or utility space on the eastern side and a drawing room, study, cloakroom and storage area to the west.

Towards the centre of the house, and accessed off the stone-floored entrance hall, is the kitchen/breakfast room, which is large and very practical. It has an island, granite work surfaces and a four-oven oil-fired Aga, as well as a separate range cooker, several integrated appliances and a generous larder.

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are located on the first floor, although there is scope to reconfigure the bedrooms should new owners want to.

The second floor is accessed by two separate staircases and has four further bedrooms – again with the potential to modernise and reconfigure, perhaps even to add a bathroom.

Situated to the north east of the main property is The Old Stables, a one-bedroom cottage with a bathroom, sitting room, kitchen/dining space and its own garage and private yard. Accommodation extends to around 700 sq ft and has previously been used as a holiday let and longer term tenancy, so could offer income potential for new owners.

Hall Cottage sits to the north west and has its own separate access to the hall, offering more than 1,700 sq ft of living space.

It is in good condition overall, having been modernised and maintained well, and has a charming west-facing garden, which also includes a parterre and a terrace.

Accommodation includes a huge sitting room, which extends to around 20ft and has an open fire and French doors, as well as a separate dining room, study, kitchen and three bedrooms upstairs. It’s currently let under an Assured Shorthold Tenancy.

The grounds around Loddon Hall are no less impressive and include woodland paddocks, a heated swimming pool and pool house and several garages and stores. There is also kennelling and plenty of off-road parking.

PROPERTY FACTS

Green Road, Hales Green, Loddon

Guide price: £2,850,000

Strutt & Parker, 01603 883607

www.struttandparker.com

