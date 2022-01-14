News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this 'delightful' period cottage up for sale for £490,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:30 PM January 14, 2022
White washed period cottage with driveway in Shotesham All Saints, Norfolk, which is for sale

This three-bedroom Grade II listed cottage in Shotesham All Saints is for sale at a guide price of £490,000 - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A Grade II listed cottage has come up for sale in Shotesham All Saints, south Norfolk, for £490,000.

Selling agents Arnolds Keys say that "only by inspection can this delightful period cottage be fully appreciated" - no doubt referring to its sought-after mix of period features and contemporary living space.

The property, known as Old Church Cottage but previously Church House, dates back to the 18th century. It was listed in 1983 and sympathetically extended in the mid-1990s.

Large dining room with brick floor in a Grade II listed cottage for sale in Shotesham, Norfolk

Inside the dining room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large country-style kitchen in a 3-bed listed cottage for sale in Shotesham, Norfolk

The kitchen - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Snug style sitting room with timber details in a listed cottage for sale in Shotesham, Norfolk

The second sitting room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The front part of the property retains much of the building's original character, including exposed timbers and brick floors, as well as two double bedrooms which are connected by a walk-through cloakroom.

The rear extension has added a further first-floor bedroom, and created additional space downstairs - including a kitchen, utility room and a ground-floor cloakroom.

Other highlights include the dining hall, which has a vaulted ceiling with exposed timbers, the sitting room, which features a gorgeous period fireplace as well as a brick floor, and the snug, which has an Inglenook fireplace and stairs that lead up to the first-floor bedroom.  

First-floor bathroom with panelled bath in a listed cottage for sale in Shotesham, Norfolk

The bathroom - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Double bedroom on the first floor of this listed cottage for sale in Shotesham All Saints, Norfolk

One of three bedrooms - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Double bedroom with exposed timbers in a listed cottage for sale in Shotesham All Saints, Norfolk

One of three bedrooms in this Grade II listed cottage for sale in Shotesham All Saints - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The kitchen is well-fitted and comes with lots of storage as well as built-in appliances - including a fan-assisted oven, electric hob, dishwasher and fridge - and there is also a separate study and store room. 

Outside, the property is approached by a long driveway from the road and there is parking at the front, as well as a detached garage.

Large sitting room with exposed timbers in a 3-bed cottage for sale in Shotesham, Norfolk

Period features include timber details and a brick floor - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Overlooking the garden and garage from the first floor of a listed cottage for sale in Shotesham, Norfolk

The property has a garden and a detached garage - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Pretty white cottage for sale in Shotesham All Saints, Norfolk, for £490,000

The property dates back to the 18th century and was originally known as Church House - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The garden includes a large paved patio and at the top of the garden, which is accessed by a set of steps, there is an area of lawn and a summerhouse.

For further details, contact Arnolds Keys.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Shotesham All Saints
Guide price: £490,000
Arnolds Keys, 01603 950110, www.arnoldskeys.com

South Norfolk News

