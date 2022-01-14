See inside this 'delightful' period cottage up for sale for £490,000

This three-bedroom Grade II listed cottage in Shotesham All Saints is for sale at a guide price of £490,000 - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A Grade II listed cottage has come up for sale in Shotesham All Saints, south Norfolk, for £490,000.

Selling agents Arnolds Keys say that "only by inspection can this delightful period cottage be fully appreciated" - no doubt referring to its sought-after mix of period features and contemporary living space.

The property, known as Old Church Cottage but previously Church House, dates back to the 18th century. It was listed in 1983 and sympathetically extended in the mid-1990s.

The front part of the property retains much of the building's original character, including exposed timbers and brick floors, as well as two double bedrooms which are connected by a walk-through cloakroom.

The rear extension has added a further first-floor bedroom, and created additional space downstairs - including a kitchen, utility room and a ground-floor cloakroom.

Other highlights include the dining hall, which has a vaulted ceiling with exposed timbers, the sitting room, which features a gorgeous period fireplace as well as a brick floor, and the snug, which has an Inglenook fireplace and stairs that lead up to the first-floor bedroom.

The kitchen is well-fitted and comes with lots of storage as well as built-in appliances - including a fan-assisted oven, electric hob, dishwasher and fridge - and there is also a separate study and store room.

Outside, the property is approached by a long driveway from the road and there is parking at the front, as well as a detached garage.

The garden includes a large paved patio and at the top of the garden, which is accessed by a set of steps, there is an area of lawn and a summerhouse.

For further details, contact Arnolds Keys.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Shotesham All Saints

Guide price: £490,000

Arnolds Keys, 01603 950110, www.arnoldskeys.com

