See inside this Grade II listed apartment for sale in the Norwich Lanes

A Grade II listed, one-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in the Norwich Lanes for a quarter of a million.

The property is full of character and positioned in a prime location, close to Norwich Market, City Hall and the city's Salvation Army citadel.

Located on the second floor, it comprises an entrance hall, bathroom, lounge and open-plan kitchen/dining room, as well as a good-sized master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe.

This could also be used as a small second bedroom or perhaps as a study.

The property also offers ample storage - including space for bikes via a cupboard in the carriageway - and an integrated sound system throughout.

A spokesperson for William H Brown, selling the property, said that viewings are essential to fully appreciate the accommodation on offer: "This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase this stunning apartment in a prime location."

It is for sale with no onward chain.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Giles Street, Norwich

Offers in excess of £250,000

William H Brown, 01603 950033, www.williamhbrown.co.uk