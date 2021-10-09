News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this Grade II listed apartment for sale in the Norwich Lanes

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM October 9, 2021   
View of apartment building over shops on St Giles Street in Norwich

A one-bedroom apartment has come up for sale on St Giles Street, Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

A Grade II listed, one-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in the Norwich Lanes for a quarter of a million.

The property is full of character and positioned in a prime location, close to Norwich Market, City Hall and the city's Salvation Army citadel.

Spacious entrance hall with wood effect flooring at this 1-bed apartment for sale in Norwich

The entrance hall - Credit: William H Brown

Open door into master bedroom at this Grade II listed one bedroom flat on St Giles Street in Norwich

The property offers plenty of storage - Credit: William H Brown

Large master bedroom with sash windows and ceiling fan in this 1-bed apartment for sale on St Giles St, Norwich

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: William H Brown

Located on the second floor, it comprises an entrance hall, bathroom, lounge and open-plan kitchen/dining room, as well as a good-sized master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe. 

This could also be used as a small second bedroom or perhaps as a study.

The property also offers ample storage - including space for bikes via a cupboard in the carriageway - and an integrated sound system throughout.

Large lounge with bright red walls and cast iron fireplace at this 1-bed flat for sale on St Giles St, Norwich

Inside the lounge - Credit: William H Brown

Kitchen/diner with wooden cabinets at this 1-bed apartment for sale on St Giles St, Norwich

Inside the kitchen/diner - Credit: William H Brown

Entrance hall with wooden bannister and stairs leading to a red apartment door on St Giles St, Norwich

The door to this second-floor, one-bedroom apartment on St Giles Street in Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for William H Brown, selling the property, said that viewings are essential to fully appreciate the accommodation on offer: "This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase this stunning apartment in a prime location."

It is for sale with no onward chain.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  2. 2 'Five years completely wasted' - anger over £300m A47 work
  3. 3 'Immaculate' modern home with field views for sale for half a million
  1. 4 Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident
  2. 5 'They are bulldozing it through' - Town's fears over plans for another 550 homes
  3. 6 Fly-tipping couple fined £400 for dumping mattress
  4. 7 Near-miss between train and two cars at Norfolk crossing
  5. 8 665 homes bid submitted for coastal village
  6. 9 Lorry and car involved in crash in village near Thetford
  7. 10 Village road to close for over a week as construction work begins

For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Giles Street, Norwich
Offers in excess of £250,000
William H Brown, 01603 950033, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Embargoed to 2030 Wednesday March 1 Jimmy Carr arrives at the Design Museum in London for the launch

'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Metfield pig farmer Peter Mortimer is culling his herd amid mounting financial pressures and a workforce crisis

Farming

Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Grey sky over Diss Mere, south Norfolk

Revealed: The most popular places to move to in Norfolk

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham Police headquarters. Photo: Denise Bradley

Two former Norfolk police officers due in court over indecent images

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon