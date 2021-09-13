See inside this Georgian rectory which is for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
An historic Georgian rectory with seven bedrooms and three reception rooms is currently for sale for £895,000.
Built in the 1800s, the manor house, just outside the centre of King's Lynn on Goodwins Road, was originally a rectory. Now it is run as a luxury B&B, though it could also be a family home.
It has the original front door, while the porch includes a large Georgian sash window, coving and a seating area.
The lower ground floor could be an entirely self-contained annex or a small B&B, and has a separate entrance and three double, en suite bedrooms.
The first floor has another three double bedrooms, all with en-suites, as well as a potential seventh bedroom which is currently used as a storage space.
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.