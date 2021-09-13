See inside this Georgian rectory which is for sale

Published: 7:31 AM September 13, 2021

The original entrance to The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

An historic Georgian rectory with seven bedrooms and three reception rooms is currently for sale for £895,000.

The drive of The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

Built in the 1800s, the manor house, just outside the centre of King's Lynn on Goodwins Road, was originally a rectory. Now it is run as a luxury B&B, though it could also be a family home.

The main reception room, currently used as a breakfast room for the B&B - Credit: Sowerbys

The breakfast room, with a fireplaxce and french doors ro the patio - Credit: Sowerbys

It has the original front door, while the porch includes a large Georgian sash window, coving and a seating area.

The formal dining room, with a fireplace and sash windows - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the sash windows, an original Georgian feature - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen in The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

The stairs on the ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The ensuite in bedroom five - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the bedrooms on the lower ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The lower ground floor could be an entirely self-contained annex or a small B&B, and has a separate entrance and three double, en suite bedrooms.

Bedroom one, on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The en-suite in bedroom one - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has another three double bedrooms, all with en-suites, as well as a potential seventh bedroom which is currently used as a storage space.

The garden of The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden of The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.