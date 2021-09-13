News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this Georgian rectory which is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:31 AM September 13, 2021   
the old rectory kings lynn

The original entrance to The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

An historic Georgian rectory with seven bedrooms and three reception rooms is currently for sale for £895,000.

the old rectory kings lynn

The drive of The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

Built in the 1800s, the manor house, just outside the centre of King's Lynn on Goodwins Road, was originally a rectory. Now it is run as a luxury B&B, though it could also be a family home.

the old rectory kings lynn

The main reception room, currently used as a breakfast room for the B&B - Credit: Sowerbys

the old rectory kings lynn

The breakfast room, with a fireplaxce and french doors ro the patio - Credit: Sowerbys

It has the original front door, while the porch includes a large Georgian sash window, coving and a seating area.

the old rectory kings lynn

The formal dining room, with a fireplace and sash windows - Credit: Sowerbys

the old rectory kings lynn

One of the sash windows, an original Georgian feature - Credit: Sowerbys

the old rectory kings lynn

The kitchen in The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

the old rectory kings lynn

The stairs on the ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

the old rectory kings lynn

The ensuite in bedroom five - Credit: Sowerbys

the old rectory kings lynn

One of the bedrooms on the lower ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The lower ground floor could be an entirely self-contained annex or a small B&B, and has a separate entrance and three double, en suite bedrooms.

the old rectory kings lynn

Bedroom one, on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

the old rectory kings lynn

The en-suite in bedroom one - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has another three double bedrooms, all with en-suites, as well as a potential seventh bedroom which is currently used as a storage space.

the old rectory kings lynn

The garden of The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

the old rectory kings lynn

The garden of The Old Rectory - Credit: Sowerbys

