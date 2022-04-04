Homes for Ukraine: Could you open up your home to a refugee?

Promotion

No matter how modest your home, almost everybody in Norfolk is living in better conditions than those poor people trapped underground and subject to daily shelling and bombing in Ukraine.



The grim daily TV reports of the conflict in Ukraine have unleashed not just a welcome wave of sympathy, but also a determination to do something to help. Our nation which (if you are to believe much of the national media) likes to slam the door in the face of those fleeing persecution, has suddenly found its conscience.



To help, the government has launched its ‘Homes for Ukraine’ initiative, which allows ‘sponsors’ to nominate a named Ukrainian individual or family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property. Those who don’t have personal connections with the country can register to be paired with a refugee.

The accommodation must be available for at least six months, fit for people to live in, and suitable for the number of people to be accommodated. The sponsor will receive a payment of £350 per month for up to 12 months; but they are not expected to cover the cost of the refugee’s food and living expenses. The £350 payment is not taxable, and should not affect the sponsor’s benefit entitlement. Existing tenants can offer to be sponsors, but this requires the consent of the landlord.



The refugees are not tenants, unless the sponsor accepts any payment on top of the government’s £350 a month (this includes any ‘in kind’ payments such as the provision of services). Accepting such additional payments would create a tenancy in the UK, requiring the sponsor to comply with all of the usual requirements of becoming a landlord, and with the associated rights and remedies.



Otherwise, the Ukrainian occupiers will be deemed ‘excluded occupiers’ under the Protection From Eviction Act 1977. This means they can be asked to leave without a court order after the initial six months is up, provided they have been given sufficient notice (ideally two months).

Although we are still awaiting confirmation from the government, it seems likely that the normal Right To Rent checks will not be needed as no rent is being charged. Ukrainian refugees are being granted three years leave to remain in the UK, and will have the right to work, and access benefits and public services.



The £350 per month payment is designed to help sponsors with additional costs such as energy bills, but it is not intended to be a profit-making venture. The vast majority of those who have already offered to open up their homes to Ukrainian refugees are motivated solely by empathy with their plight and a desire to do something to help. It’s the best of the British character shining through.



Anyone thinking about opening up their home to a Ukrainian refugee (either individual or family) can find out more about the Homes for Ukraine scheme at https://www.gov.uk/register-interest-homes-ukraine



