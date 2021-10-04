Seafront listed property with flats and commercial units on sale for £850,000
- Credit: William H Brown
A Grade II listed terraced property in Hunstanton, which includes four flats and two commercial units, is up for sale for £850,000.
The property, which has sea views, has previously been used as a rental and commercial property with a potential income of £50,000 a year.
The ground floor contains the two commercial units. The left-hand unit has two sitting areas, a small kitchen, and a toilet, there is also access to a lean-to. The right-hand unit will continue to be leased by Goblins Pantry — a family-run restaurant.
The residential property is accessed by front steps and opens to the first-floor hallway.
This floor contains two of the four flats. Both include a bedroom, bathroom, lounge, and kitchen. The unit on the left has an additional study room and conservatory.
The second floor is a contained unit with a kitchen diner, lounge, four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a separate shower room on this floor.
The third floor is also a contained unit with the same layout as the second floor — including a kitchen diner, lounge, with four bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is a small garden to the rear of the property as well as car parking. The front of the property has sea views on to Hunstanton beach.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton
Guide Price: £850,000
William H Brown, 01485 534506, www.williamhbrown.co.uk
