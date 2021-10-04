News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Seafront listed property with flats and commercial units on sale for £850,000

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:07 PM October 4, 2021   
St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton

The front of St Edmunds Terrace in Hunstanton - Credit: William H Brown

A Grade II listed terraced property in Hunstanton, which includes four flats and two commercial units, is up for sale for £850,000.

The property, which has sea views, has previously been used as a rental and commercial property with a potential income of £50,000 a year.

St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton

The sea views - Credit: William H Brown

The ground floor contains the two commercial units. The left-hand unit has two sitting areas, a small kitchen, and a toilet, there is also access to a lean-to. The right-hand unit will continue to be leased by Goblins Pantry — a family-run restaurant.

St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton

One of the sitting rooms - Credit: William H Brown

The residential property is accessed by front steps and opens to the first-floor hallway.

St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton

One of the kitchens - Credit: William H Brown

This floor contains two of the four flats. Both include a bedroom, bathroom, lounge, and kitchen. The unit on the left has an additional study room and conservatory.

St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton

The conservatory - Credit: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

The second floor is a contained unit with a kitchen diner, lounge, four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a separate shower room on this floor.

St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton

One of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The third floor is also a contained unit with the same layout as the second floor — including a kitchen diner, lounge, with four bedrooms and a bathroom. 

St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton

The garden - Credit: William H Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by
  2. 2 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
  3. 3 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
  1. 4 Bus firm takes 'drastic action' as fuel runs short
  2. 5 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital
  3. 6 Village pub looks set to become holiday let
  4. 7 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 
  5. 8 Vulnerable man, 50, reported missing after not being seen for almost a year
  6. 9 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
  7. 10 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47

There is a small garden to the rear of the property as well as car parking. The front of the property has sea views on to Hunstanton beach.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton

Guide Price: £850,000

William H Brown, 01485 534506, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Hunstanton News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fuel pumps out of use at a deserted petrol station forecourt.

Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Stewart White has left his role presenting BBC Look East after 37 years

BBC

Messages of thanks to ‘legendary’ BBC presenter retiring after 37 years

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
An attempt by this newspaper to name suspects wanted for years by police has been blocked under data

Norfolk Live

BMW stolen from driveway in small Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Stewart White, presenter BBC Look East. Photo : Steve Adams

Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon