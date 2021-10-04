Seafront listed property with flats and commercial units on sale for £850,000

Published: 5:07 PM October 4, 2021

The front of St Edmunds Terrace in Hunstanton - Credit: William H Brown

A Grade II listed terraced property in Hunstanton, which includes four flats and two commercial units, is up for sale for £850,000.

The property, which has sea views, has previously been used as a rental and commercial property with a potential income of £50,000 a year.

The sea views - Credit: William H Brown

The ground floor contains the two commercial units. The left-hand unit has two sitting areas, a small kitchen, and a toilet, there is also access to a lean-to. The right-hand unit will continue to be leased by Goblins Pantry — a family-run restaurant.

One of the sitting rooms - Credit: William H Brown

The residential property is accessed by front steps and opens to the first-floor hallway.

One of the kitchens - Credit: William H Brown

This floor contains two of the four flats. Both include a bedroom, bathroom, lounge, and kitchen. The unit on the left has an additional study room and conservatory.

The conservatory - Credit: William H Brown

The second floor is a contained unit with a kitchen diner, lounge, four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also a separate shower room on this floor.

One of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The third floor is also a contained unit with the same layout as the second floor — including a kitchen diner, lounge, with four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The garden - Credit: William H Brown

There is a small garden to the rear of the property as well as car parking. The front of the property has sea views on to Hunstanton beach.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Edmunds Terrace, Hunstanton

Guide Price: £850,000

William H Brown, 01485 534506, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

