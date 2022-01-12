Quirky 'gingerbread' home goes up for sale by auction

A large carrstone property in Hunstanton, currently divided into five flats and a retail space, will go up for sale auction with Brown&Co next month - Credit: Brown&Co

A three-storey property partly made from carrstone - a type of local sandstone commonly known as 'gingerbread' because of its orange and textured appearance - has come up for sale in Hunstanton.

The property will go under the hammer at Brown&Co's online auction next month and is listed at a guide price of £375,000-£425,000.

The property offers great potential for new owners - although it does need work - Credit: Brown&Co

The building has been divided into a spacious retail/storage space on the ground floor and five separate self-contained one and two- bedroom flats above, which are situated over the two upper floors. The properties are known as 34 and 48 A, B and C Greevegate, plus 50 and 50a Church Street.

All five flats are currently let, producing an income of around £37,000 per annum, subject to final confirmation.

The ground floor commercial unit is currently unoccupied and the potential exists to convert this to two further residential units, subject to the necessary planning consents.

The property requires modernisation throughout - Credit: Brown&Co

“The whole premises is in need of improvement and updating," says Trevor Blythe, auction manager at Brown&Co. "Other opportunities exist, subject to planning consent, to reconfigure the property to provide one substantial family dwelling or convert to a boutique style hotel.

“Whatever is decided, the opportunity exists to purchase a lucrative investment opportunity, private home or business venture.”

One of the flats even has a roof terrace which looks out over Hunstanton - Credit: Brown&Co

Outside there is parking for several vehicles and one of the flats has access to a roof terrace which has fabulous views over the town’s rooftops.

For more information contact Trevor Blythe at Brown&Co on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Street, Hunstanton

Guide price: £375,000-£425,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

