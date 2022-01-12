News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Quirky 'gingerbread' home goes up for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:29 PM January 12, 2022
Huge carrstone property in Hunstanton, Norfolk, which is for sale by auction at a guide of £375,000

A large carrstone property in Hunstanton, currently divided into five flats and a retail space, will go up for sale auction with Brown&Co next month - Credit: Brown&Co

A three-storey property partly made from carrstone - a type of local sandstone commonly known as 'gingerbread' because of its orange and textured appearance - has come up for sale in Hunstanton.

The property will go under the hammer at Brown&Co's online auction next month and is listed at a guide price of £375,000-£425,000.

Corner of large carrstone property in Hunstanton, Norfolk, which is for sale by auction

The property offers great potential for new owners - although it does need work - Credit: Brown&Co

The building has been divided into a spacious retail/storage space on the ground floor and five separate self-contained one and two- bedroom flats above, which are situated over the two upper floors. The properties are known as 34 and 48 A, B and C Greevegate, plus 50 and 50a Church Street.

All five flats are currently let, producing an income of around £37,000 per annum, subject to final confirmation.

The ground floor commercial unit is currently unoccupied and the potential exists to convert this to two further residential units, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Reception room with a boarded up fireplace in a large property in Hunstanton for sale by auction

The property requires modernisation throughout - Credit: Brown&Co

“The whole premises is in need of improvement and updating," says Trevor Blythe, auction manager at Brown&Co. "Other opportunities exist, subject to planning consent, to reconfigure the property to provide one substantial family dwelling or convert to a boutique style hotel.

“Whatever is decided, the opportunity exists to purchase a lucrative investment opportunity, private home or business venture.”

Large L-shaped roof terrace at the property of a big property for sale in Hunstanton, Norfolk

One of the flats even has a roof terrace which looks out over Hunstanton - Credit: Brown&Co

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Woman dies following concerns over her safety
  3. 3 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
  1. 4 Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory
  2. 5 Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly
  3. 6 Town rocked by shooting of former mayor
  4. 7 Flytipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping waste on farmland
  5. 8 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
  6. 9 Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300
  7. 10 'I feel like a leper' - Unvaccinated woman tells of jab status reaction

Outside there is parking for several vehicles and one of the flats has access to a roof terrace which has fabulous views over the town’s rooftops.

For more information contact Trevor Blythe at Brown&Co on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Street, Hunstanton
Guide price: £375,000-£425,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Hunstanton News
Norfolk
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nurse with Covid vaccine

Coronavirus

Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, who has died at the age of four. She is pictured with her dog, Coco

Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorlest

Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon