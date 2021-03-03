Why make Norfolk the destination for your static caravan holiday home?

Promotion

Published: 2:36 PM March 3, 2021

'Tingdene Caldecott Hall Country Park is a new and exciting caravan development of 157 caravan pitches, set in 400 acres of woodland, with great golf and leisure facilities.' - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

Golf, swimming and walks along the beach: what can you do on your next Norfolk caravan holiday?

Benjamin Race from Tingdene Caldecott Hall Country Park in Bradwell, tells us more about the new caravan park, the pitches and caravans for sale and why you should move your static caravan to Norfolk:

Q: Why is Tingdene Caldecott Hall Country Park the ideal location for a caravan holiday home?

A: You’ll have easy access to Norfolk and Suffolk beaches, and of course the Broads. The park is in a tranquil location, surrounded by woodland, so is the perfect place to escape and relax.

Golf is great for improving your cardiovascular fitness and building core and muscle strength. - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

There’s something for everyone – you can enjoy the park’s facilities, on-site golf course, and benefit from staying on a fully-managed caravan site.

Q: Why should I plan a UK golfing break?

A: UK spa and golf breaks are growing in popularity – it’s the ideal combination of fitness, fun and value for money.

Beginners can enjoy taking lessons with the on-site golf pro to better their game. Golf is great for improving your cardiovascular fitness and building core and muscle strength. Spending time outdoors is also good for your mental wellbeing.

Enjoy dining at the Clubhouse bar and restaurant. - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

Seasoned players can benefit from owning a luxury static caravan in the park, as it will offer you more chance to play the game you love. Top attractions for golfers include the nine and 18-hole golf courses, the golf pro, golf shop and golf simulator.

Q: What other activities are on offer?

A: As a Tingdene Lifestyle owner, you’ll have access to exclusive discounts for our leisure club – a stunning converted barn facility that’s equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, steam room, gym and beauty room. And you can enjoy dining at the Clubhouse bar and restaurant.

Cool off in the pool or relax in the jacuzzi. Tingdene Lifestyle owners can access exclusive discounts for the park's leisure club. - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

The park is perfectly located to explore the best of East Anglia’s countryside and coastlines. With your own caravan holiday home, you’re in control of how you spend every minute of your break.

Q: How can I move my static caravan to Tingdene Caldecott Hall Country Park?

A: We’ll arrange the transport and connections you need to make moving your caravan simple and hassle-free. Low running costs and fair general charges will cover your rates, waste and water, ensuring you pay only for what you use. We allow decking and storage boxes and will make sure you have everything you need to make the most of your static caravan holiday home.

Development is underway of 157 brand new static caravan pitches, with the first pitches looking to be completed by April.

There is an array of static caravans for sale on-site to suit your style and budget. - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

Q: Can I buy a Norfolk caravan holiday home?

A: Yes. We have an array of static caravans for sale on-site to suit your style and budget. You can find out more online - contact the park to ask a question, arrange a static caravan move, enquire about static caravans for sale or arrange a visit.

You can pass on the passports and the hassles of travelling abroad with a UK caravan holiday home. Owning your own static caravan holiday home makes it easy to get away for a short weekend break, spend quality time with the family and save on travel and hotels.

Q: How can I find out more?

A: Speak to a member of our expert, friendly team for advice about moving your static caravan or buying a caravan holiday home.

Artist's impression showcasing development plans for the new Caldecott Hall Country Park. - Credit: Tingdene Lifestyle

In 1969, Jim Gibbard started manufacturing park homes and lodges, establishing Tingdene Homes. In 1980, Tingdene Developments was formed (now part of the Tingdene Group) and began owning and managing residential parks,

Since then, the Tingdene Group has expanded its range of operations to become one of the UK's largest operators and owners of residential park home estates, inland marinas, caravan, lodge and chalet parks.

Visit tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk/caldecott-hall to enquire or find out more.

Call 01502 448920 to speak to a member of the team.

Tingdene Caldecott Hall Country Park is located on Beccles Road, Bradwell, Norfolk, NR31 9EY.