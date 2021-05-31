House that's 'green' for sale for £200,000

Published: 6:07 PM May 31, 2021

A one bedroom semi with a green door, green wallpaper and green outbuildings is for sale.

And it's also got the ideal address too - situated in 'The Green', Martham, near Great Yarmouth.

The idyllic little property has a lounge, a kitchen leading to a conservatory, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

Outside at the rear is an enclosed cottage style garden with a pebbled area and a raised flower bed, sheds and a brick outbuilding featuring a bread oven.

Agents William H Brown state: "It's a perfect first home or holiday home. This property offers a lounge with a wood burner and a cottage style garden positioned in the popular village of Martham."

Martham has shops, schools, a doctor, pub, restaurants, a library, village green and duck pond. It's also on the Broads and just a short drive away from the beaches of Sea Palling and Happisburgh.