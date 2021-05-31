House that's 'green' for sale for £200,000
- Credit: William H Brown
A one bedroom semi with a green door, green wallpaper and green outbuildings is for sale.
And it's also got the ideal address too - situated in 'The Green', Martham, near Great Yarmouth.
The idyllic little property has a lounge, a kitchen leading to a conservatory, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside at the rear is an enclosed cottage style garden with a pebbled area and a raised flower bed, sheds and a brick outbuilding featuring a bread oven.
Agents William H Brown state: "It's a perfect first home or holiday home. This property offers a lounge with a wood burner and a cottage style garden positioned in the popular village of Martham."
You may also want to watch:
Martham has shops, schools, a doctor, pub, restaurants, a library, village green and duck pond. It's also on the Broads and just a short drive away from the beaches of Sea Palling and Happisburgh.
Most Read
- 1 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
- 2 Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow
- 3 'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home
- 4 Couple restoring 230-year-old windmill into family home
- 5 Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday
- 6 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
- 7 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
- 8 Nine arrested after 'disorderly' night in town
- 9 Hopes for new schools and GPs to cope with rapidly expanding town
- 10 Popular street food event at pub and hotel extended until December