House that's 'green' for sale for £200,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:07 PM May 31, 2021   
Martham, Norfolk

A house with a green door in The Green, Martham, is for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

A one bedroom semi with a green door, green wallpaper and green outbuildings is for sale.

Martham, Norfolk

The green outbuildings at the semi for sale in Martham. - Credit: William H Brown

And it's also got the ideal address too - situated in 'The Green', Martham, near Great Yarmouth.

Martham, Norfolk

Green wallpaper in the house in The Green. - Credit: William H Brown

The idyllic little property has a lounge, a kitchen leading to a conservatory, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

Martham, Norfolk

The green door at the house for sale in The Green - Credit: William H Brown

Outside at the rear is an enclosed cottage style garden with a pebbled area and a raised flower bed, sheds and a brick outbuilding featuring a bread oven.

Martham, Norfolk

Green tiles in the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

Agents William H Brown state: "It's a perfect first home or holiday home. This property offers a lounge with a wood burner and a cottage style garden positioned in the popular village of Martham."

You may also want to watch:

Martham has shops, schools, a doctor, pub, restaurants, a library, village green and duck pond. It's also on the Broads and just a short drive away from the beaches of Sea Palling and Happisburgh.

Norfolk

