News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Farmhouse set in 9.4 acres of unspoilt Norfolk countryside is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:45 AM April 9, 2021    Updated: 2:36 PM April 9, 2021
Photograph showing an attractive brick-built farmhouse with climbing roses and large shingle driveway at the front a

Honeypot Farm is on the market at a guide price of £1.175m - Credit: Savills

A pretty brick-built farmhouse set in 9.4 acres of unspoilt Norfolk countryside has come up for sale for £1,175,000.

Honeypot Farm in Wendling, near Dereham, is described by Savills’ selling agent Ben Rivett as being “well set up for country living,” offering a peaceful setting that includes paddocks, gardens and a wide range of equestrian outbuildings.

Photograph showing a pretty brick-built farmhouse set back on a shingle driveway with an adjacent paddock

Honeypot Farm, Wendling, is for sale at a guide price of £1.175m - Credit: Savills

But the property is also well connected, too, and enjoys a convenient location close to the A47.

The main house has recently been improved to include a new, west-facing family room, featuring French doors that lead out and into the gardens, as well as a new kitchen/breakfast room.

Photograph showing a modern new kitchen with L-shaped breakfast bar, bright purple bar stools and glass chandeliers

As part of improvements the property has been fitted with a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Savills

Photograph of a sun-kissed reception room with patio doors leading outside and a TV at one end

Honeypot Farm has recently been extended to create additional living space - Credit: Savills

Photograph of the interior of a dining room with stylish blue wall and large mahogany six seater dining table

Inside the dining room at Honeypot Farm, which is for sale at a guide price of £1,175,000 - Credit: Savills

A boot room and ground-floor shower room are also welcome new additions, as well as a new boiler and water pressure system, which was installed in 2019.

Other highlights include a sitting room, dining room and separate living room, plus four upstairs bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom. The master bedroom also has access to an en suite bathroom, and all bedrooms enjoy lovely views over the gardens and grounds.

Photograph of a sun-filled reception room with wood-burner set into a large brick-built hearth

There are three main reception rooms at the property, which is on the market at a guide price of £1.175m - Credit: Savills

Photograph of a large, nicely decorated double bedroom with pale green walls, sash windows and wooden floors

One of four upstairs bedrooms at Honeypot Farm, Wendling - Credit: Savills

The gardens at Honeypot Farm sit mainly to the south and south west and are well-stocked with herbaceous beds and specimen trees. To the west, there is also a terrace, pond, and climbing roses and vine trained to the house.

The remaining land comprises fenced paddocks and well-managed grazing, as well as a range of outbuildings and a large steel-framed barn.

Aerial photograph of large farmhouse surrounded by rolling fields towards the horizon

Honeypot Farm, Wendling, is nestled in unspoilt Norfolk countryside - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing pretty leafy gardens with fine specimen trees and grassy lawns

Honeypot Farm is set in grounds of around 9.4 acres with landscaped gardens and equestrian facilities - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing patio furniture with a parasol and four chairs in front of bright grassy lawn under blue skies

A terrace to the west of the property offers an ideal area for al fresco dining - Credit: Savills



Stables, a tack room, hay store and an all-weather ménage are also included.

For more information, contact Savills.

You may also want to watch:

PROPERTY FACTS
Grange Road, Wendling
Guide price: £1,175,000
Savills, 01603 229256, www.savills.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
  2. 2 Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases
  3. 3 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
  1. 4 Sense of shock in 'quiet' community following Easter Sunday rape
  2. 5 Police launch investigation after teenager raped
  3. 6 Boss offers glamping after Covid shuts down 30-year-old firm
  4. 7 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  5. 8 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
  6. 9 Man arrested in Norwich after appeal launched
  7. 10 Owners of family-run high street store retire after 30 years

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services at scene of incident in Norwich city centre.

Updated

Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Link

Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A formal photograph of Juris Zarins, former headteacher of Avenue Middle School, who has died

Obituary

Tributes paid to popular Norwich headteacher

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon
Emma Dennes who owns Emma's Boutique

Clothes shop to open third store in village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus