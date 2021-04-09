Farmhouse set in 9.4 acres of unspoilt Norfolk countryside is for sale
- Credit: Savills
A pretty brick-built farmhouse set in 9.4 acres of unspoilt Norfolk countryside has come up for sale for £1,175,000.
Honeypot Farm in Wendling, near Dereham, is described by Savills’ selling agent Ben Rivett as being “well set up for country living,” offering a peaceful setting that includes paddocks, gardens and a wide range of equestrian outbuildings.
But the property is also well connected, too, and enjoys a convenient location close to the A47.
The main house has recently been improved to include a new, west-facing family room, featuring French doors that lead out and into the gardens, as well as a new kitchen/breakfast room.
A boot room and ground-floor shower room are also welcome new additions, as well as a new boiler and water pressure system, which was installed in 2019.
Other highlights include a sitting room, dining room and separate living room, plus four upstairs bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom. The master bedroom also has access to an en suite bathroom, and all bedrooms enjoy lovely views over the gardens and grounds.
The gardens at Honeypot Farm sit mainly to the south and south west and are well-stocked with herbaceous beds and specimen trees. To the west, there is also a terrace, pond, and climbing roses and vine trained to the house.
The remaining land comprises fenced paddocks and well-managed grazing, as well as a range of outbuildings and a large steel-framed barn.
Stables, a tack room, hay store and an all-weather ménage are also included.
For more information, contact Savills.
You may also want to watch:
PROPERTY FACTS
Grange Road, Wendling
Guide price: £1,175,000
Savills, 01603 229256, www.savills.com
Most Read
- 1 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
- 2 Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases
- 3 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
- 4 Sense of shock in 'quiet' community following Easter Sunday rape
- 5 Police launch investigation after teenager raped
- 6 Boss offers glamping after Covid shuts down 30-year-old firm
- 7 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
- 8 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
- 9 Man arrested in Norwich after appeal launched
- 10 Owners of family-run high street store retire after 30 years